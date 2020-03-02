Bye Twitter troll, see Ja, play-offs?

MEMPHIS (Tennessee) • The Memphis Grizzlies have no All-Stars in their team yet they are in contention to reach the National Basketball Association playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

A big part of that has to do with Rookie of the Year front runner Ja Morant.

Few expected Memphis to be where they are at the start of this campaign, but the unheralded Grizzlies are eighth in the ultra-competitive Western Conference.

While Morant was drafted second last year, he went under the radar due to the hype over the No. 1 pick Zion Williamson.

The 20-year-old has, however, not been fazed by the step up from college basketball, averaging 17.7 points per game, shooting 49.2 per cent from the field and showing an all-round game that belies his age.

The guard again showed why critics are tipping him to land the Rookie of the Year honours instead of Williamson. He scored a game-high 27 points and tied a season-high 14 assists as the Grizzlies defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 105-88 on Saturday night.

The hosts (29-31) not only snapped the visitors' seven-game winning streak, but also out-rebounded them 51-45.

They harried the West-leading Lakers (45-13) into 16 turnovers, resulting in 22 points for Memphis, and their performance left LeBron James impressed, in particular with Morant.

The Laker forward, who paced his team with 19 points, said: "The kid is super special. Like I said when we just played him in LA, Memphis got a great one. They got a great one. So, the sky's the limit for the kid."

Morant repaid the tribute, saying: "That's big bro - the King. I mean, I feel like everybody knows who he is. Just somebody that I look up to, a great model. He's just one of a kind. I don't think there can be another LeBron."

He also told reporters he was fired up by a troll on Twitter who told him he "don't have that fire in my eye no more" in reference to their five-game losing run prior to the Lakers' visit.

88

The Memphis Grizzlies held the Los Angeles Lakers to a franchise season-low points total.

"That game right there was for him," Morant added. "That's what we're called here, next gen. So there you go."

James, on the other hand, never doubted the former Murray State University standout's ability to raise his game.

Expressing his belief the "league is in a very, very good place" with the emergence of young stars, he said: "I've always thought about that. Like, what young guys are coming up in the ranks that will be able to continue to carry it on after I'm gone.

"You look at Ja and you look at Zion. You look at Jayson Tatum. You look at Luka Doncic and Trae Young, and the list goes on and on.

"Those guys are just not only great on the floor but also, more importantly, off the floor, and that's a great thing to have."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

