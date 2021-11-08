Buzzer-beating trey 'amazing' for Doncic

LOS ANGELES • Luka Doncic made the game-winning three-pointer as time expired and had a game-high 33 points to help the Dallas Mavericks hold off the visiting Boston Celtics 107-104 in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Saturday night.

Doncic dribbled the length of the court before heaving up a fadeaway trey from the wing to win it.

Kristaps Porzingis added 21 points and seven rebounds in his return after missing the last five games with lower back tightness. Reggie Bullock and Jalen Brunson added 13 points apiece for Dallas, who earned their sixth win in nine games this season. Doncic added nine rebounds and five assists.

"For one second, I just stood there, I didn't realise I made it," Doncic said. "But it was amazing, you know? I got to say I think I like the left foot on the 45 degrees."

His coach Jason Kidd paid tribute to the Slovenian star.

"I think everyone knew the ball was going to 77, and Luka delivered. He loves that moment, his teammates know that, and I would say the opposing team knew the ball was going to Luka and there was nothing they could do."

Jayson Tatum had 32 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Celtics. Dennis Schroder finished with 20 points and six assists, Robert Williams chipped in 16 points with eight rebounds, and Al Horford scored 14 for Boston.

Elsewhere, Nikola Jokic tallied 28 points and 14 rebounds and made a clutch game-saving block at the buzzer as the Denver Nuggets survived a late scare to edge out the slumping Houston Rockets 95-94. Will Barton posted 15 points and six assists, and Aaron Gordon nailed consecutive three-pointers in the final two minutes for the Nuggets, who won their second straight NBA contest.

Gordon scored six unanswered points before Jokic iced the win with a block of a Jae'Sean Tate lay-up as the buzzer sounded. Earlier, Daniel Theis hit a three-pointer with 2min 46sec remaining to make it 94-89 for Houston.

In Miami, Kyle Lowry had a triple-double, Tyler Herro had 29 points and Jimmy Butler 27 as the hosts Heat used a balanced offence to win for the sixth time in their last seven by beating the Utah Jazz 118-115.

Damian Lillard scored 25 points and the Trail Blazers smothered the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 105-90 in Portland.

The Lakers were missing LeBron James, who was out with an abdominal strain, and lost Anthony Davis in the first quarter with a stomach illness. That meant they had to rely on their ageing reserves such as Carmelo Anthony, who scored 12 points off the bench.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE