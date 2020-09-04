Butler's clutch shots leave Bucks hanging

ORLANDO (Florida) • Only two other games in play-off history had finished this way and the last time had been in 1979. So the Milwaukee Bucks were in disbelief after seeing Jimmy Butler drain two free throws with no time remaining on the clock, as the Miami Heat came away with a 116-114 National Basketball Association (NBA) Eastern Conference semi-final win on Wednesday.

It capped a wild finish that featured two controversial calls by the referees in the dying seconds.

The Heat appeared to be in command with a 113-107 advantage with less than 20 seconds to go, before Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez trimmed the gap to two with 8.5 seconds left.

After Butler made just one of two free throws for a 114-111 lead with 7.7 seconds left, Goran Dragic, who had a team-high 23 points for Miami, was flagged for a debated brush foul as Khris Middleton attempted a three-pointer.

When Middleton sank all three of his foul shots, scores were tied with 4.3 seconds left, only for the game to again turn on its head.

Butler missed his shot as time expired, only for Antetokounmpo to be called for putting a hand on his opponent's hip during the follow-through to set up the game-winning free throws.

The walk-off finish, just the third ever, gave the fifth-seeded Heat a 2-0 lead over the top seeds in the league, leaving the Bucks in a state of bewilderment.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Antetokounmpo, who led all scorers with 29 points, was not convinced that there was enough contact for the foul to be given

He said: "The refs said there was. Maybe there was, I've got to watch the play. I tried to contest the shot, but they said there was contact there, so I've got to watch the play."

Fellow All-Star and teammate Middleton, who contributed 23 points, agreed, adding: "It's definitely tough to go out like that, where we didn't even get a chance at all with no time on the clock.

"I don't think I've ever seen that before in a regular-season or play-off game. So, it's definitely a tough way to go out."

Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer also voiced his disagreement with the call, but Butler, who had 13 points, felt it was clear as day.

11

All top-seeded teams trailing 2-0 in a best-of-seven play-off series have gone on to lose that series.

"Goran made a helluva pass on the inbound... A step-back jumper and I got fouled, pushed me in the back," he said. "Can't deny that. Then I had to make one out of two, I made both of them and we win."

Having lost twice to the same opponents in the regular season and now in the post-season, it appears the Heat are the Bucks' kryptonite.

They are the 12th team to trail 2-0 in a best-of-seven series after having the best record in the NBA and the signs do not look good, with all 11 previous teams ending up losing the series. Game 3 is today.

REUTERS

