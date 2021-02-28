Butler's 33 points help silence out-of-tune Jazz

LOS ANGELES • Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 33 points as the Miami Heat beat the National Basketball Association (NBA) leaders Utah Jazz 124-116 on Friday to extend their winning streak to five games.

At 16-17, last season's NBA finalists have had a slow start to the season. But, after toppling the league's two most recent champions in the past week - the Toronto Raptors and current title-holders Los Angeles Lakers - they are building momentum, moving up to fifth in the Eastern Conference.

"I don't want to say that we're good yet," Butler said. "We've got so much more that we can be better at. Myself, anybody, I don't want us to get complacent and think that we're cool."

Teammates Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo added 26 and 19 points respectively.

Donovan Mitchell shot 11-of-26 from the field and finished with 30 points for the Jazz, who dropped to 26-7 overall but still have the league's best record.

Sitting third in the West behind Utah lie the Lakers (23-11), who snapped a four-game skid with a 102-93 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Centre.

The Lakers had been on their worst run since March 2019 - they failed to reach the play-offs that season - primarily due to the absence of starters Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder.

Davis is not scheduled to return until late next month because of an Achilles injury, but Schroder was back in the fold following four games out owing to the NBA's Covid-19 protocols.

The German guard was the Lakers' second-highest scorer on the night with 22 points after Finals Most Valuable Player LeBron James, who had 28 points.

Crediting Schroder for ending their slump - this was just the Lakers' second win in seven games - James said: "His energy alone gives us a spark. His competitive nature gives us a spark. To have him back in our line-up just means so much to our team. It was big-time."

Meanwhile, Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis will replace Kevin Durant, who has missed the Brooklyn Nets' past six games due to injury, at next Sunday's All-Star Game. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will take Durant's starting spot.

