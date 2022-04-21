Butler turns 'killer' as Heat take 2-0 lead

MIAMI • Jimmy Butler scored a career play-off high 45 points as the Miami Heat held off the Atlanta Hawks 115-105 on Tuesday, seizing a 2-0 lead in their first-round National Basketball Association Eastern Conference play-off series.

The Hawks had pulled within 104-101 in the final minutes before Butler answered with a slam dunk, a three-pointer and a layup to give Erik Spoelstra's team a 10-point lead and seal Atlanta's fate.

On his clutch flurry of baskets: the All-Star guard said: "Coach told me to go out there and be a killer, score as many points as possible, so that's what I did."

Butler made 15-of-25 shots from the floor, was four-of-seven from long range, and sank 11-of-12 free throws while also contributing five rebounds, five assists and two steals at the FTX Arena.

"Just staying aggressive, taking what the defence gives me. My teammates want me to play like that. I felt like I'm in a groove. I'm comfortable. My guys are always looking for me," he said.

Trae Young, kept to a season-low eight points on Sunday in an opening loss, had 18 by half-time on his way to 25 points but Atlanta's All-Star guard also had 10 turnovers.

The visitors pulled within 87-76 after three quarters, then made a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to trim Miami's lead to 94-90 as Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 19 of his 29 points off the bench in the fourth quarter.

The Serb scored from downtown to pull the Hawks within three points, only for Butler's decisive run to settle the contest.

But the Heat cannot always rely on individual brilliance, Butler pointed out.

"We still find a way to stay in front of guys, contest threes, not give away leads," he said.

Miami, the top seeds in the East, are now in command of the best-of-seven series, which continues tomorrow in Atlanta.

In the West, the Memphis Grizzlies ripped the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-96 at the FedExForum to level their series 1-1.