Butler put us on his back tonight, says Heat's Herro

MIAMI • Jimmy Butler was pegged to play a co-starring role with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum in the Eastern Conference finals, but the Miami Heat standout reconstructed the projections into a one-hero script in Game 1.

One day after signalling Tatum was the type of player he wants to compete against, Butler stole the show on Tuesday.

He scored 17 of his 41 points in an epic third-quarter uprising to help the hosts rally for a 118-107 National Basketball Association win over the Celtics in the opener.

Butler also contributed nine rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocked shots to help Miami overcome a 13-point, second-quarter deficit.

"MVP (Most Valuable Player) Jimmy did his thing," said Heat guard Tyler Herro, who had 18 off the bench. "He put us on his back tonight. We'll need other guys to step up throughout the series to help Jimmy."

The 40-point effort was Butler's fifth in the post-season during his three-season tenure with Miami - Heat icon Dwyane Wade is the only other player who has more, with seven.

"I know what I'm capable of, I don't do this to score 40 points," the forward said of his third 40-point outing of the play-offs.

"I play the way I play to win by all means necessary and it just so happened that I score 40. If I score 40 and lose, I'll be pretty (ticked) off."

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said Butler stepped up under the lights of the conference finals showcase.

"This competition is high level and he senses it," he added.

Tatum had 29 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals but also made seven turnovers as Boston were crucially outscored 39-14 in the third. "I had too many turnovers," he said. "I've got to take care of the ball better."

The Celtics missed NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart through injury, while starting centre Al Horford was also absent due to Covid-19 protocols, but the Heat were also without the injured Kyle Lowry for the seventh time in the past nine games.

"It flipped pretty quickly," Boston's rookie coach Ime Udoka said of his team's third-quarter collapse.

"We lost our composure - 39-14 on two-of-15 (shooting) is tough to overcome. We had one poor quarter that hurt us. It's disappointing we came out as flat as we did."

"I think we kind of went away from what was working," Tatum added. "That's something we have to be aware of Thursday." Game 2 will again be held in Miami today.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic, who finished bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, will have the first pick in next month's NBA Draft after winning the league's lottery on Tuesday.

The last time the Magic received the first pick was in 2004, when they chose Dwight Howard, now with the Los Angeles Lakers.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS