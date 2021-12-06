Bulls run on late charge by DeRozan

NEW YORK • The Brooklyn Nets, for all their quality, have got a group of raging bulls right on their tail, in terms of both Saturday night's National Basketball Association (NBA) game and the Eastern Conference standings.

In a battle of the top two teams in the East, DeMar DeRozan put together another impressive fourth quarter by scoring 13 of his 29 points in the final period as the Chicago Bulls earned a 111-107 victory over hosts Brooklyn.

"I thought they were the quicker, more responsive team earlier in the game," said Bulls coach Billy Donovan on ESPN.

"Coming out of the half we talked about the adjustments we had to make, and they went out there and did it. What DeMar did out there in the third and fourth quarters was amazing."

Zach LaVine led all scorers with 31 points but DeRozan willed the Bulls to their latest win to improve to 16-8, trailing just the Nets (16-7).

He made six of 11 shots in the fourth quarter and raised his league-leading total in the final period to 178 points.

"If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best," he said on NBA.com. "We're just going to keep coming. We're learning not to get down on ourselves if we're missing shots.

"We're learning a very critical part of the game is to stay level-headed and to stay balanced. There's a lot of time in the game for things to turn over. Stay the course. That's what we do."

The Bulls faced an 82-79 deficit entering the fourth quarter but never trailed again after rookie Ayo Dosunmu's jumper gave them an 87-86 lead with 8min 39sec left.

DeRozan pushed the lead to 92-86 with a fadeaway at the seven-minute mark and converted a three-point play for a 101-96 edge with 4:27 to go.

He scored his final points when he hit a 17-footer for a 103-100 lead with 2:54 remaining and then provided the assist for Lonzo Ball's open three-pointer with 16.9sec remaining for a 110-105 edge.

Dosunmu and Nikola Vucevic added 11 points for the Bulls, who shot 47.7 per cent and made 10 three-pointers.

Kevin Durant collected 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets, who suffered their second loss to the Bulls this season.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 20 points while James Harden totalled 14 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds as the Nets shot 41.4 per cent and took 25 more shots than Chicago (111-86).

"We did a lot of good things," Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said on ESPN. "Our guys did what we asked them to do. We got 111 shots at the basket. They just didn't go tonight."

In Milwaukee, the Bucks scored at least 30 points in each of the first three quarters and finished with their third-most points in a game this season as they took down the Miami Heat 124-102.

Milwaukee (15-9) won their seventh straight home game while scoring an average of 115.7 points.

The Heat (14-10) have dropped three of their last four games and have not been able to put together back-to-back wins since Nov 18.

Khris Middleton stepped up in the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence and tallied 22 points, nine assists and six rebounds for the Bucks.

