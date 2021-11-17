Bulls now one of NBA's top teams, says Ball

LOS ANGELES • The Chicago Bulls have not made the National Basketball Association (NBA) play-offs for the past four seasons.

But since acquiring Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan in the post-season, forming a potent trio alongside All-Star Zach LaVine, they look like a team transformed.

DeRozan scored a season-best 38 points on 15-of-23 shooting and Ball also had a season high of 27 points, as the visiting Bulls halted an eight-game losing streak against the Los Angeles Lakers with a 121-103 win on Monday.

It was the second huge outing in two nights for All-Star DeRozan, a Los Angeles native playing at the Staples Centre for the second time since the death of his father earlier this year, with the forward also delivering a 35-point performance against the Clippers on Sunday.

LaVine knocked down six three-pointers while adding 26 points and Derrick Jones Jr scored 13 points for Chicago, who beat the Lakers for the first time since registering a 118-110 road victory on Nov 20, 2016.

Afterwards, Ball declared that the Bulls, who are second in the Eastern Conference with a 10-4 record, meant business this season.

"We are one of the top teams in the NBA. We've still got a lot to improve on and a long way to go, but I think we're moving in the right direction," the guard said.

DeRozan added: "Every night you've got to find some type of extra motivation. We've got a couple of guys that played here, (others who are) from here. Just having that extra juice, that energy to go out there and compete, is always beneficial."

While the Bulls are on the up, the Lakers continued their downward spiral in the continued absence of their leader LeBron James.

The four-time NBA champion has missed their last seven games because of an abdominal strain and Los Angeles have suffered four losses in that sequence.

On his absent teammate, guard Talen Horton-Tucker, who paced his team with a career-high 28 points, said it was not an excuse.

"Coming out with (James) out, you always know you've got to play hard and make up the slack for a big piece of our team," he added.

"We've all got to bring our games up to another level."

Russell Westbrook recorded 25 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Lakers (8-7).

Anthony Davis, who had 20 points, was ejected late in the third quarter for only the second time in his career after remonstrating angrily with officials.

