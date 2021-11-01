Bulls hand 'reckless' Jazz first defeat of season

CHICAGO • DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 32 points, including a late game-clinching dunk, to help the Chicago Bulls claim a 107-99 home victory against the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

The visitors rallied to keep up with the Bulls after falling behind by 17 points, but just did not have enough to overcome the hosts in the final minute en route to their first National Basketball Association (NBA) loss of the season.

The 4-0 start had been Utah's best since the 2006-07 season, with the team looking to build on last term, when they finished with the best regular-season record in the league.

Zach LaVine scored 26, Nikola Vucevic contributed 16 points with 12 rebounds, and Lonzo Ball added 11 points as the Bulls, who failed to make the play-offs last season, rebounded from their first loss to win for the fifth time in six games.

Donovan Mitchell topped Utah with 30 points, although 22 came in the first half, and teammate Rudy Gobert amassed 17 points, 19 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Jordan Clarkson chipped in with 16 points off the bench, while Bojan Bogdanovic added 14 points, but Utah missed starting point guard Mike Conley Jr, who took the night off to recuperate.

He usually played in only one game on back-to-back sets last season, too, with the Jazz eager not to overburden the veteran playmaker's knee.

Utah led 57-54 after the first half before Chicago seized momentum in the third quarter with a DeRozan-fuelled 7-0 run.

The Bulls, who led 79-72 after three quarters, opened the fourth on a 9-2 spurt and then stretched their lead to 17 at 94-77 after a LaVine alley-oop dunk with just over six minutes remaining.

Shortly after, the Jazz crept within five points - 98-93 with 2min 13sec left - after dunks by Gobert and Bogdanovic.

However, DeRozan iced the Bulls' win with 21.9sec left.

Not having Conley, 34, definitely affected the Jazz, who turned the ball over 20 times, leading to 25 points for Chicago.

Mitchell committed six of those turnovers and the All-Star admitted his teammates were sloppy.

"We were just reckless with the ball," the guard said.

"I think just mental mistakes played into a lot of it. When we got into our stuff, it looked good and it looked fluid.

"But I think the biggest thing is just being able to play through the pressure - physical pressure, I mean."

REUTERS