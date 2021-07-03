Bucks on brink of NBA finals

MILWAUKEE • Unable to lean on their superstar, the Milwaukee Bucks moved one victory away from the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals with old-fashioned teamwork on Thursday when they beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-112 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals at home.

Given a choice, the Bucks would have preferred to have two-time Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor, but they made the best of his injury-enforced absence as four of their five starters scored at least 22 points to give the Bucks a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Brook Lopez had a season-high 33 points, Jrue Holiday had 25 points and 13 assists, Khris Middleton finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds and Bobby Portis had 22 points for Milwaukee, who are one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.

Antetokounmpo, who is out with an injured knee, watched the game from the sidelines, standing with his teammates almost the entire game.

"We came out tonight and just did our best to dominate at both ends of the floor," said Lopez.

"We did a great job of playing together. When everyone is scoring and everyone is doing their thing, it is tough on their defence."

The series now switches back to Atlanta for Game 6 today. The winner of the series will face the Phoenix Suns, who eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years.

Role players and reserves were forced to step into the limelight on Thursday as both clubs were missing their top scorers. Antetokounmpo hurt his knee in the Game 4 loss, and Hawks star Trae Young sat out his second straight game after he suffered a bone bruise in his right foot in Game 3.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored a team-high 28 points, John Collins and Danilo Gallinari each had 19 points and Lou Williams chipped in 17 for the Hawks, who need to prove in Game 6 they can compete with a key piece of their puzzle missing.

"They were more physical. They hit us in the mouth and we just did not recover from that," said Hawks coach Nate McMillan said.

He spoke to the team in the dressing room after the loss and reminded them that the next one is do or die. "This is a one-game season now," he said. "There is still a lot of basketball to be played. We got to go back home and take care of business. It is as simple as that."

Milwaukee improved to 7-1 at home in the play-offs. They were 6-5 without Antetokounmpo in the line-up during the regular season, and 40-21 with him.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer had plenty of praise for the way Lopez stepped up on Thursday.

"It was a great opportunity for him to get the ball more and to use him a little more," he said. "He came through big time. He did it on the pick-and-roll, he did it on the offensive glass, and he got to the free-throw line. Just an overall impressive effort."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE