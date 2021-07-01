Bucks in limbo over Giannis' knee injury

ATLANTA • Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a knee injury as the Milwaukee Bucks slumped to a defeat by the Atlanta Hawks in their National Basketball Association (NBA) Eastern Conference Finals clash on Tuesday.

An all-round offensive effort from the hosts secured a 110-88 win to level the series at 2-2.

Lou Williams, starting in place of the injured All-Star Trae Young, led the scoring with 21 points for Atlanta while Bogdan Bogdanovic had 20 points, with four other teammates finishing in double digits.

"We had great ball movement - all the things we needed, we got that," said Hawks coach Nate McMillan. "It was a total team effort and guys continue to step in and take advantage of opportunities when they get them."

Jrue Holiday led the Bucks with 19 points while Khris Middleton finished with 16 points.

But the main talking point from a comprehensive Atlanta victory was the injury to Antetokounmpo in the third quarter.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player was in agony after landing awkwardly following a tussle near the basket with Clint Capela.

Replays showed his left knee buckle and a hushed silence descended as he received treatment.

The incident rattled the Bucks, ending any chance of a comeback.

The visitors later confirmed the forward hyperextended his knee, with the team waiting on news of his availability for Game 5 in Milwaukee today.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer called Antetokounmpo "part of our soul, our fibre", saying: "We'll see how he is tomorrow. We'll take everything as it comes. We've got a heck of a team, a heck of a roster."

On whether Milwaukee, who are seeking their first trip to the NBA Finals since 1974, can win without their best player, he added: "We've got to be better at both ends. We'll get better. The character of our group will come through. We're going back to Milwaukee and it's 2-2."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

