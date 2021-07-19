Bucks firing on all cylinders

PHOENIX • Jrue Holiday made a spectacular steal with the game up for grabs on Saturday to lift the Milwaukee Bucks over the Phoenix Suns and within one game of their first National Basketball Association (NBA) title since 1971.

The 31-year-old guard, coming off a woeful four-of-20 shooting effort in Game 4, hit 12-of-20 for 27 points in a 123-119 victory to give Milwaukee a 3-2 edge in the best-of-seven NBA Finals, which continue tomorrow in Milwaukee.

Holiday, an All-NBA Defensive First Team selection for the second time in four seasons, had game highs of 13 assists and three steals, and it was the last of each that delighted the Bucks and devastated the Suns.

"The great thing about Jrue is he can affect the game in so many ways. It says a lot," said Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who totalled 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

With the Suns seeking a go-ahead basket in the dying seconds, Holiday stole the ball from Phoenix's Devin Booker and made an alley-oop pass to Antetokounmpo for a slam dunk. Khris Middleton, who had 29 points, added a final free throw to seal the Suns' fate.

"A great play by Jrue. I don't have any other words for that one," said Suns coach Monty Williams.

"I just watched it and he just makes a great play."

Antetokounmpo said it was the game the Bucks had awaited when all three of their big stars had impressive games.

"It makes everything more balanced," Middleton added of the three-pronged attack.

"It makes life easier on everybody knowing that when we play together and when we're playing on all cylinders, we're tough to guard. When we're all playing well, we're one of the best teams for sure."

Seeing the Suns squandering the big lead was painful for Booker, who led all scorers with 40 points. It marked the fourth time he reached the 40-point milestone this post-season.

21 Game 5 winners of a tied series have won the NBA Finals 21 out of 29 times.

2 Milwaukee became the second team in Finals history to lead at half-time (64-61) after trailing by at least 15 after one quarter (21-37 in the first).

"We came out and did what we intended to do, and we let it go," he said. "They stayed with it and played resilient. Tough loss."

Chris Paul had 21 points and 11 assists for Phoenix while Bahamas big man Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Phoenix had made a fast start in front of a raucous crowd that included four-time NBA champion LeBron James and led 37-21 after the first quarter.

But the Bucks responded in stellar fashion in a lopsided second quarter. Powered by Holiday, they scored 43 points to claw back and take a 64-61 lead into the half.

The Bucks could become only the fifth team in NBA Finals history to win the crown after dropping the first two games. Teams winning Game 5 to take a 3-2 edge in the Finals have won the title 72 per cent of the time, 21 of 29 in all.

Middleton, who finished with seven rebounds and five assists, scored 11 points in the third quarter and Antetokounmpo added eight to lift the Bucks ahead 100-90 entering the fourth.

The Bucks stretched their lead as large as 14 points before the Suns rallied.

Middleton saw Holiday rip the ball from Booker's grasp and knew what was coming next.

"Once it's a loose ball, Jrue has got great instincts and great hands," said Middleton.

"When he's aggressive, he's one of the tougher point guards to handle - his size, his athleticism, his skill set. He can do so many things on the court when he's aggressive."

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer was happy to see Antetokounmpo and Holiday use their instincts to deliver a knockout punch.

"It was a big play. The steal late, it was just an instinctive play. He's an incredible defender, strong hands, and got in there and took it," said Budenholzer.

"Most times you just want to pull it out and run the clock. But Jrue and Giannis in a two-on-one, just to put two points on the board, just trusting their instincts. They're playing, they're competing. That's what we need."

