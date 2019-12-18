Bucks face Lakers test after 18-game run ends

MILWAUKEE • The Milwaukee Bucks have little time to reflect on the end of their 18-game winning streak in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Their impressive run was halted on Monday night when Seth Curry - younger brother of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen - and Kristaps Porzingis each scored 26 points to help the Dallas Mavericks hang on for a 120-116 road win even without their marquee player Luka Doncic.

The hosts, who dropped to 24-4 with their first loss since a 103-100 setback on Nov 8 in Utah, next welcome LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (24-3) tomorrow in a match-up between the Eastern and Western Conference leaders.

"It's going to be a test for us," said reigning Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo, who led the Bucks with 48 points and 14 rebounds.

"The Lakers are one of the best teams in the league. We've got to play good basketball. We've got to move the ball. Obviously as a team, we don't want to lose two in a row."

The winning streak was the Bucks' longest since a franchise-record 20 consecutive victories by the 1970-71 championship-winning team that featured legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson.

The Mavericks led comfortably for most of the fourth quarter until the final 30 seconds.

Tim Hardaway Jr hit the second of two free throws to make it 119-114 for Dallas with 7.6 seconds left.

Antetokounmpo had a lay-up and was fouled, but he missed his free throw and Sterling Brown's putback was blocked by Porzingis as the shot clock ran out.

"I'm proud of the way the guys fought to the very last second tonight," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "To find a way to be close in the fourth quarter and have an offensive rebound and give ourselves a chance, it's just a sign of the competitive nature of this group."

Doncic sat out with a sprained right ankle, while the Bucks were missing injured point guard Eric Bledsoe.

Milwaukee trailed 86-76 entering the fourth quarter and pulled nearer to 99-92 before Porzingis hit back-to-back three-pointers.

The Bucks got no closer until the final 23 seconds. Dallas were 16 of 41 from long range, including four each by Curry and Porzingis, while Milwaukee went 11 of 41 from beyond the arc.

"I hit those two deep threes, but even then, Giannis was right there in front of me," Porzingis said.



Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks shooting over the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during their NBA game at the Fiserv Forum on Monday night. The Mavericks won 120-116 to improve to 18-8 and third place in the Western Conference. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



"They know we are a pretty good shooting team. But we have so many weapons and anybody can score 20-plus points. That's the dangerous thing about us.

"Tonight, Seth played great. It's kind of hard to play against a team that have so many options."

Kyle Korver added a season-high 17 points for Milwaukee, including five three-pointers.

Dallas coach Rick Carlisle was delighted with claiming a big scalp on the road as the Mavericks improved to 18-8 overall.

He said: "I've been in this league a long time and an 18-game winning streak is a spectacular demonstration of how good a team is.

"But you're not going to win every game to finish the season. We just felt that if we came out and really concentrated on ourselves, with a pretty simple game plan, we give ourselves a chance."

On Slovenian guard Doncic, who sprained his ankle last Saturday against the Miami Heat, Carlisle revealed his condition was improving, but ruled him out of today's home game with the Boston Celtics.

"He is responding well to treatment. He's off crutches and out of a boot," he added. "He's progressing well. He will not play on Wednesday. If there's any update, it will be Wednesday night."

Rookie of the Year Doncic is the third-highest scorer in the league this season with 29.3 points per game.

ASSOCIATED PRESS