Bucks' depth too much for Bulls

LOS ANGELES • The Milwaukee Bucks continue to show their strength in depth since losing All-Star forward Khris Middleton to close out their National Basketball Association (NBA) Eastern Conference first-round play-off series 4-1 after a 116-100 home win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

Middleton, 30, a key piece in the Bucks' NBA title win last year, suffered a sprained medial collateral ligament with the series tied at 1-1. Milwaukee won the next three games by an average of 23.3 points.

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo starred with 33 points and nine rebounds on 11-for-15 shooting on Wednesday. It was his second consecutive game with more than 30 points.

Reserve Pat Connaughton added 20 points off the bench and Bobby Portis chipped in 14 along with 17 rebounds. Grayson Allen contributed 13 points, Brook Lopez had 12 and Jrue Holiday posted 10 points and nine assists.

Said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer: "We've been talking about the depth of the roster, the quality of the roster a lot this season.

"Other guys have gotten opportunities and played well. Our defence has tightened up, and we've leaned hard on that these three games. We've got depth. We've got a good group."

His star player Antetokounmpo, 27, agreed. "After Game 2, the team knew what the deal was," he said, about closing out the series without Middleton.

"We knew what we had to do, we had to be desperate. We had to go out there and compete at a high level. Pay attention to detail as much as possible. Help one another defensively. We've got to do it as a team. It's not a one-man show or two-man show."

"Now we're going to a different series, playing a different team, a very, very good team, and hopefully, we can do it again."

While things have been clicking on the offensive end for the Bucks, their defence also has been stout. Milwaukee has held Chicago under 100 points in three of four games in the series.

Next up are the Boston Celtics, who were thoroughly impressive in sweeping pre-season title favourites Brooklyn Nets 4-0 in their first-round series.

Budenholzer confirmed they will begin that series on Sunday without Middleton, with the Athletic reporting that he will miss the entire series.

On Wednesday, Chicago's All-Star DeMar DeRozan was restricted to just 11 points while Patrick Williams led the Bulls scorers with 23 points. All-Star Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso were in the league's health and safety protocols and missed the game at the Fiserv Forum.

Budenholzer said they "threw everything at" DeRozan, adding: "He saw a lot of people in front of him, around him, just basically always."

Said DeRozan, 32: "I expected it, but I didn't want to get carried away and try to go out there and shoot 30 times. I trusted my guys.

"I didn't care how many shots they missed. Whenever I felt I had the right pass to make, I tried to make the right play. I'm going to live and die with those guys making and missing shots.

"Give the Bucks credit defensively, they locked in, took away what they needed to take away."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS