Bucks bank on firepower to extend dominance over Pistons

MILWAUKEE • Milwaukee and their high-powered offence have set their sights on an Eastern Conference team they have dominated over the past three seasons.

The Bucks have won 11 straight games against Detroit, including the postseason, ahead of their meetings yesterday (9am Singapore time) and tomorrow.

Milwaukee are off to a 3-3 start this season but they continue to lead the National Basketball Association (NBA) in scoring (124.5 points per game) and three-point shooting (43.9 per cent).

During the 2018-19 season, the Bucks swept not only the four-game regular-season series but also the best-of-seven, first-round play-off. They swept them again last term, going 3-0 against the Pistons, with two-time Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 32 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in those victories.

In the Bucks' three wins this season, they have averaged 136 points and Antetokounmpo is eager to show they continue to have Detroit's number.

"Obviously, I want to be aggressive, obviously I want to get in the paint," the forward said. "But at the end of the day, I think my teammates are open and I think in the long run, it's going to help me find my teammates and facilitate for the team when I have to."

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer added: "We feel like we've added a little more shooting depth, more guys who can make shots.

"I just feel like Giannis is really doing a great job of kind of being a facilitator, a point guard, finding shooters and finding opportunities."

Bryn Forbes is one of the bench players they signed during the close season.

The guard inked a two-year contract as a free agent in November after spending his first four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.

Despite his short time on the roster, he believes his teammates are bringing the best out of him.

"I think it took a lot just to kind of find my groove and where I fit in on this team," he said.

"They've got confidence in me, and playing with guys like Giannis and Khris (Middleton), it makes my job easy."

While the new season is not being staged in a "bubble", the league has configured the schedule so that teams play each other twice in the same arena, a move made to cut down on travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It is a policy that Pistons coach Dwane Casey approves of, saying: "You don't have the long travel, you don't have the long days and weeks away.

"You have an opportunity to prepare for a team twice, like a play-off setting, and it's a great experience for us.

"And then at the competitive level, going against a team two times in a row, you kind of get a healthy dislike for them."

