Bucks are likelier champs

MILWAUKEE • It has been over 11/2 years since the Los Angeles Clippers acquired the All-Star pair of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, turning the team into National Basketball Association championship contenders overnight.

However, it is tough losses like their 105-100 defeat by the Milwaukee Bucks that reaffirms Leonard's belief that they are still not quite ready to win their maiden title.

In an end-to-end duel with another team who have designs on their own first championship since 1971, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks showed they are a little bit ahead of the Clippers in terms of development.

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the past two seasons produced 36 points, 14 rebounds and five assists to become the second player in Milwaukee history to score 35 or more points in four consecutive games.

The Bucks, who won their fifth consecutive game, ended the contest on a 9-0 run while holding the Clippers scoreless over the final four minutes of the game.

Leonard finished with a team-high 25 points and nine rebounds as the Clippers used a 13-0 run to take a 73-70 lead late in the third quarter.

But after failing to close out the game, the forward admitted his team, who have never made it to the Western Conference Finals, still lack chemistry.

"As a team, I don't feel like we're there yet," he said. "We're looking to the sideline for plays. I feel like our pace has pretty much slowed down.

"You gotta give them (the Bucks) credit though. They locked in and tuned in on us, and they got stops when they needed it.

"So just for us to get better, I feel like we gotta have a better stride, open the floor, just getting down and getting into a play. I felt like we got stagnant a little bit."

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue was forced to go on the defensive after analysts accused the team of "choking", with their collapse against the Denver Nuggets in the second round of last season's play-offs still fresh in the memory.

JUST ONE GAME We just lost the game, that's it. All these people acting like the world's over. TYRONN LUE, Clippers coach, playing down the loss.

GREATNESS IN THE MAKING It was individual pride. It is pride. It is an ego thing. GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO, Bucks star, on going toe-to-toe with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

"We just lost the game, that's it," he said. "All these people acting like the world's over."

While the Clippers, third in the West with a 24-12 record, again face scrutiny over their mentality, the Bucks are simply going about their business.

After a slower-than-expected start to the campaign, Milwaukee have climbed up to third in the East (21-13), one game behind leaders Philadelphia 76ers.

Antetokounmpo is also showing the form that has critics touting the "Greek Freak" as the front runner for what would be a third straight MVP accolade.

The forward showcased his two-way talents against the Clippers, making four blocks and taking turns with teammate Khris Middleton to guard both Leonard and George in the fourth quarter.

"It was individual pride," Antetokounmpo said. "It is pride. It is an ego thing. Personally, I love that, going down the stretch.

"I feel like it's greatness. When you go against the best in the world down the stretch and you are trying to get a stop and they are trying to score on you to win the game, it's greatness developing at that moment."

Despite finishing with the best regular-season record in the past two seasons, Milwaukee have subsequently failed to live up to expectations in the play-offs, falling to eventual champions Toronto Raptors in 2019 and beaten finalists Miami Heat last year.

Middleton, who had 19 points, eight assists and six boards, hopes they can finally get over their hump this term.

"It's a step in the right direction," he said of the win over the Clippers. "I think tonight was a great sign we're headed in the right direction as far as defensively."

REUTERS