Bryant tribute in All-Star game

LOS ANGELES • The No. 24 jersey worn by the late Kobe Bryant will play a role in determining the winner of this month's All-Star Game, the National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Thursday, with further plans to honour the Los Angeles Lakers great still to come.

As part of the changes to make the Feb 16 game more competitive, each quarter will serve as a mini-game for charity and scores will be reset to start the second and third periods. In the untimed final quarter, the winner has to reach a target score determined by adding 24 points to the leading team's total score in the first three periods.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people who died last Sunday, when the helicopter they were in crashed into a hillside outside the town of Calabasas, California.

During a 20-year NBA career spent with the Lakers, Bryant won five titles and was selected to 18 All-Star Games. His close friend Chris Paul will play a part in the Chicago edition after the NBA announced the All-Star reserves on Thursday.

The Thunder star and Houston's Russell Westbrook are among the Western Conference players named as reserves in balloting by the NBA's 30 head coaches. The others are Utah's Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, Portland's Damian Lillard, Pelicans' Brandon Ingram and Denver's Nikola Jokic.

The Eastern Conference's reserves are Miami's Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, Toronto's Kyle Lowry, Philadelphia's Ben Simmons, Milwaukee's Khris Middleton, Indiana's Domantas Sabonis and Boston's Jayson Tatum.

The NBA said additional plans to honour Bryant during the All-Star Game will be announced later.

More tributes are expected this morning (Singapore time) when the Lakers host Portland in their first game since Bryant's death. They have not played since last Saturday's loss to the 76ers. The league gave them permission to postpone Tuesday's LA Clippers game.

Jeanie Buss, the owner and president of the Lakers, made her first public comments since Bryant's death via Instagram on Thursday, calling the club icon "family" and promising that Lakers Nation would "mourn together".

"Kobe, I don't know how to express what you mean to me, my family and the Los Angeles Lakers," wrote the daughter of long-time owner Jerry Buss, who died three years before Bryant retired.

"My father loved you like a son, which makes us family."

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka also commented publicly for the first time since the tragedy.

"On Sunday, I lost my best friend and my sweet goddaughter. With that, there has been an amputation of part of my soul," he said.

"Kobe was a force of nature, deep and obsessed with excellence. He was wise, determined, passionate. A visionary beyond measure. A dedicated and loving husband, and a 'girl-dad' like no other...

"He was, simply put, the most inspirational athlete of our time. What the world may not know is that he was also the best friend anyone could ever imagine."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE