Bryant legacy lives on: James

LOS ANGELES • LeBron James spoke for everyone as the Los Angeles Lakers honoured the memory of franchise icon Kobe Bryant on Friday, delivering the simple message: "Not forgotten."

In a night of ceremony and tears at Staples Centre, the Lakers hosted the Portland Trail Blazers in their first National Basketball Association (NBA) game since a helicopter crash claimed the lives of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others on Sunday.

Portland's 127-119 victory - fuelled by Damian Lillard's 48 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists - seemed little more than a footnote.

"We all wanted to win this game really bad," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. "Our guys poured their guts out, out there."

Fans were greeted by a sea of Bryant jerseys - one draping each seat. In the darkened arena, a purple-tinged spotlight picked out the five-time NBA champion's jerseys hanging in the rafters - his numbers 8 and 24, both retired by the Lakers.

Bryant's No. 24 and Gianna's No. 2 jerseys were placed on the two courtside seats where the pair watched their last Lakers game. Bryant's widow Vanessa, who did not attend the game, posted a photo of the jerseys on Instagram. "There is no #24 without #2," she wrote in the caption.

As Usher sang "Amazing Grace," a hush fell over the crowd. Los Angeles Philharmonic cellist Ben Hong then played as a video montage was screened on the scoreboard.

After a 24.2-second moment of silence, Boyz II Men - from Bryant's hometown Philadelphia - brought James to tears with their performance of the Star Spangled Banner in the dimly lit arena. Then it was James' turn as he recited the names of all nine killed in the suburban Los Angeles accident.

"I've got something written down. They asked me to kind of stay on course or whatever the case may be. But Laker Nation, I'd be selling y'all short if I read off this s*** so I'm gonna go straight from the heart," he said to cheers from the sell-out crowd of 18,997. "The first thing that comes to mind, man, is it's all about family.

"As I look around this arena, we're all grieving, we're all hurt, we're all heartbroken. When we go through things like this, the best thing you can do is lean on the shoulders of your family."

While the time for a Bryant memorial would come, he considered the night "a celebration" of Bryant's 20-year career - all spent with the Lakers - and of the life he was making since he retired in 2016.

THE MAMBA EFFECT I'm going to continue with my teammates to continue his legacy, not only for this year, but as long as we can continue to play the game of basketball that we love, because that's what Kobe Bryant would want. 'LEBRON JAMES, LA Lakers star, on the passing of Lakers icon Kobe Bryant.

"Tonight we celebrate the kid who came here at 18 years of age, retired at 38 and became the best dad we've seen over the last three years. The fact that I'm here now means so much to me. I'm going to continue with my teammates to continue his legacy, not only for this year, but as long as we can continue to play the game of basketball that we love, because that's what Kobe Bryant would want. So in the words of Kobe Bryant: 'Mamba Out'," said the former Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat star, recalling Bryant's sign-off when he retired. "But in the words of us: 'Not forgotten', Live on brother."

Bryant was also remembered at Barclays Centre, where Kyrie Irving channelled his inner "Mamba mentality" by torching Chicago for 54 points as Brooklyn romped home 133-118.

He shot 19 of 23 from the field, his missed shots tied for the second fewest in a 50-point effort in league history, after Wilt Chamberlain (three) in 1967.

"I hit a few shots in first half, so I just kept it going," Irving said. "The Kobe mentality, and Mamba mentality, keep going, keep going."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

ORLANDO V MIAMI

StarHub Ch217, 8am