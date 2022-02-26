Bryant card sells for hefty $2.7m

LOS ANGELES • A Kobe Bryant card was sold for US$2 million (S$2.7 million) to make it one of the highest-selling basketball cards of all time, PWCC Marketplace said on Thursday.

The 1997-98 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Emerald Kobe Bryant card was a private sale to an unnamed buyer through PWCC Marketplace, a card-trading marketplace.

Bryant, one of the National Basketball Association's greatest players, was an 18-time All-Star and five-time NBA champion.

He died in a helicopter crash in January 2020 that also killed his daughter and seven others.

"This is arguably Kobe's best card in existence," said Jesse Craig, director of business development at PWCC. "It's more desirable than even a Kobe Bryant rookie card or a Kobe Bryant autograph.

"The buyer here collects only the best players, and this price is driven both by the quality of card and by the reverence for Kobe Bryant."

The Kobe Precious Metal Gems issue is one of the most desirable of all time as there are only 10 of each issue in existence.

Insert cards are distinct from what is considered the base set of cards. Base sets have high print runs with single cards being available in the tens of thousands and higher.

Inserts are far more elusive and feature unique design elements - including different art, autographs, and sometimes game-used memorabilia built into the card.

