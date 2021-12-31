Brooklyn's Irving grateful to be back

NEW YORK • Speaking on Wednesday for the first time since his exile for being unvaccinated against Covid-19, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving sounded both apprehensive and excited about getting back to work.

The 29-year-old said he is grateful to be back in training with the Nets - for the first time since October - and he is looking forward to a return to the National Basketball Association (NBA) despite his decision to forgo a vaccine.

"I missed it," he acknowledged, as he spoke to reporters for the first time since pre-season training camp. "Last night, I could barely sleep. My heart is racing but just not being nervous and touching the basketball again, and just the rhythm of the game. I missed it."

Irving, who gave no indication that his anti-vaccination stance has changed, has yet to play this season. But the Nets this month opted to welcome him back, even though his vaccination status means he would not be able to play home games because of New York City's vaccine mandate.

The team had said in October that they would not allow him back until he could become a full-time player, but after a spate of Covid-19 and injury absences, they decided that having him available for road games would be benefit enough.

Irving, who has tried to maintain his fitness with pick-up games and solo training, admitted he felt nervous as he looked forward to getting back on the court with his NBA peers. But when he did, he said, he felt right at home.

"This is where I belong, this is where I've worked my entire life to be, so it was like riding a bike, or being at the first day of school again, just going back out there and I missed it," he said.

He is particularly eager to see what he and fellow stars Kevin Durant and James Harden can produce as the Nets try to build on their 23-9 lead in the Eastern Conference and, ultimately, challenge for a championship.

"We have a lot more left in the tank. But obviously, our age between us three, us being at a certain level of mastery in this game is only going to last for a certain amount of time, so we want to strike while the iron is hot," Irving said.

Nets coach Steve Nash said Irving "looks great" for a player who has not played all season.

In addition, he landed in the league's Covid-19 protocols a day after the Nets announced he was returning, further limiting his preparation for more than a week.

Nash said the team would have to gauge Irving's readiness, and it is not clear when his first game will be - the earliest he can play is next Wednesday on the road against the Indiana Pacers.

For Irving, it cannot come soon enough. He added: "It's felt like days have just been slowly being crossed off the calendar while I'm sitting at home."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS