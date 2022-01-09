Brooklyn in his net again

NEW YORK • The Milwaukee Bucks' star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo just loves scoring against the Brooklyn Nets.
On Friday night, he had a game-high 31 points as National Basketball Association (NBA) champions Milwaukee dominated Brooklyn in a 121-109 wire-to-wire victory.
The Bucks spread the scoring around as Antetokounmpo led six players in double-figure scoring, including all five starters in front of a crowd of 17,700 at the Nets' Barclays Centre.
It was his seventh straight 30-point game against Brooklyn, which is his longest such streak against any opponent.
"There is a lot of excitement in the air when you play Brooklyn," said Antetokounmpo.
"But I don't take it personally. I just try to run my own race. Try to help my own team, try to make my own team great. We had wide open shots. We defended and we helped one another. We played well.
"At the end of the day, I go out there and try to enjoy the game."
The Bucks welcomed the return of the "Greek Freak", who was a late omission from their last game on Wednesday with a non-Covid-19 illness.
Antetokounmpo recently missed five games due to the NBA's Covid-19 measures and is averaging 32 points and more than 10 rebounds per game in six contests since returning.
"He comes with the killer knockout blow," the Bucks' acting head coach Darvin Ham said. "Once he sees us in position, he knows what spots he wants to get to."
The Bucks beat the Nets in seven games in the Eastern Conference semi-finals last season before going on to win the championship.
On Friday, Khris Middleton scored 15 of his 20 points in the third quarter and Bobby Portis scored 20 of his 25 in the first half for Milwaukee (26-15), who ended a two-game losing skid.
Kevin Durant had 29 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the loss for Brooklyn (24-13). James Harden finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
The Nets lost their fourth game in the past five and have dropped five straight at home.
They were without Kyrie Irving, who is allowed to play only in road games after refusing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
He is not permitted to play at home because of New York City's vaccine mandates.
Both the Bucks and the Nets are trailing the Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Bulls (26-10).
Zach LaVine's game-high 27 points led six players in double figures as they stretched their winning streak to nine games with a 130-122 defeat of the visiting Washington Wizards.
But all five of Washington's starters also scored in double figures, led by Bradley Beal's 26 points.
And Chicago's DeMar DeRozan, who contributed 15 points and eight assists, was not happy despite his team's victory.
He said: "We've got to be better defensively. I thought we did some really good things offensively tonight with our unselfishness and the way we moved and shared the basketball.
"But I think if you spoke to those guys, they would say that we've got to keep getting better defensively. We have the capability."
