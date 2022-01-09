Brooklyn in his net again

NEW YORK • The Milwaukee Bucks' star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo just loves scoring against the Brooklyn Nets.

On Friday night, he had a game-high 31 points as National Basketball Association (NBA) champions Milwaukee dominated Brooklyn in a 121-109 wire-to-wire victory.

The Bucks spread the scoring around as Antetokounmpo led six players in double-figure scoring, including all five starters in front of a crowd of 17,700 at the Nets' Barclays Centre.

It was his seventh straight 30-point game against Brooklyn, which is his longest such streak against any opponent.

"There is a lot of excitement in the air when you play Brooklyn," said Antetokounmpo.

"But I don't take it personally. I just try to run my own race. Try to help my own team, try to make my own team great. We had wide open shots. We defended and we helped one another. We played well.

"At the end of the day, I go out there and try to enjoy the game."

The Bucks welcomed the return of the "Greek Freak", who was a late omission from their last game on Wednesday with a non-Covid-19 illness.

Antetokounmpo recently missed five games due to the NBA's Covid-19 measures and is averaging 32 points and more than 10 rebounds per game in six contests since returning.

"He comes with the killer knockout blow," the Bucks' acting head coach Darvin Ham said. "Once he sees us in position, he knows what spots he wants to get to."

The Bucks beat the Nets in seven games in the Eastern Conference semi-finals last season before going on to win the championship.