Brilliant Joel Embiid scores 70 as Philadelphia 76ers down San Antonio Spurs

PHILADELPHIA – Joel Embiid was mad at himself because he wanted to score more points on Jan 22.

It came after the Cameroonian centre became only the ninth player in National Basketball Association (NBA) history to score 70 points or more in a single game, as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 133-123.

A sensational individual performance from the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player led the way to victory for the Sixers and upstaged an impressive 33-point showing from Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama.

Embiid finished with 70 points, 18 rebounds and five assists.

His franchise-record effort – beating Wilt Chamberlain’s 68 points in 1967 – vaulted him into an elite band of NBA stars who have posted 70 or more points in a single game, joining Chamberlain, David Robinson, David Thompson, Elgin Baylor, Kobe Bryant, Donovan Mitchell, Devin Booker and Damian Lillard.

“It feels good,” Embiid said after the win, paying tribute to his “extremely unselfish” teammates.

“I was hot and they just gave me the ball and made sure they put me in the best positions. Credit to the coaching staff too – I’m just surrounded by amazing people.”

However, it was clear that he wanted more – Chamberlain was playing for the Philadelphia Warriors when he set the NBA record with 100 points.

“I was actually mad at myself because I missed a lot of easy shots that I’ve been making all season,” Embiid added.

“Obviously, Wilt accomplished a lot of things. To be in the same conversation is pretty cool. It was just a great night. Had it going. They just kept giving me the ball and I just finished it.”

Tyrese Maxey added 18 points for the Sixers while Tobias Harris finished with 14 – the only other Philadelphia players to crack double figures.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse said Embiid’s combination of size and skill made him nearly unplayable.

“He can score in so many ways,” he said.

“His sheer size gets him a lot of stuff around the basket and a lot of free throws. And his shooting touch is the skill that makes it extra hard to stop him. When he gets motivated like that, anything can happen.”