Bright spell has Suns thinking of play-offs

PHOENIX • It has been 11 years since the Phoenix Suns last made it to the play-offs but the high-flying National Basketball Association (NBA) team are confident that drought will end this season.

They have every reason to feel positive. They were the only side to stay unbeaten with a 8-0 record in last year's regular-season portion of the "bubble".

Their form has carried over into this campaign, with Thursday's 120-98 win over the Golden State Warriors their 16th victory in 19 games.

Their 24-11 record has lifted them to second spot in the Western Conference, marking them one of the hottest teams going into the All-Star break and ahead of reigning champions Los Angeles Lakers and title contenders Los Angeles Clippers.

They also have a deep bench that combined for 61 points at the PHX Arena, making up for a quiet night from All-Star Devin Booker, who looked hurt after a clash of knees with Kent Bazemore in the first quarter and had only 16 points.

Phoenix are on such a roll that coach Monty Williams could afford to rest all of his starters, including Booker, for the entire fourth quarter. He later admitted that the mood in the camp was at an all-time high.

"When you're winning games, you feel it," he said.

"It is pretty gratifying to be able to put those (reserve) guys in the game and at a different level be able to rest some of our starters… it's going to be important in the second half (of the season) with all the back-to-backs we're going to face."

Separately, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert of the NBA-leading Utah Jazz were the last two players selected in the draft for tomorrow's All-Star Game.

The actual draft was conducted on Wednesday with captain LeBron James picking for Team LeBron and captain Kevin Durant, who is injured and will not play, selecting for Team Durant to fill the rosters for the contest in Atlanta.

Each team had 11 players on the roster when analyst and NBA great Charles Barkley chimed in about how Mitchell and Gobert were the last two players to be picked, calling it "slander" in reference to their team's 27-9 record.



Suns centre Deandre Ayton dunking against the Warriors on Thursday. He had 11 points and 10 rebounds in their 120-98 win. PHOTO: REUTERS



While James refuted that claim, he had a dig at the Jazz, saying: "You guys have to understand just like in video games growing up, we never played with Utah.

"Even as great as Karl Malone and John Stockton were, we would never pick those guys in video games. Ever."

REUTERS