Boston sweep leaves 76ers at sixes and sevens

ORLANDO (Florida) • The Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers match-up is the oldest rivalry in the National Basketball Association (NBA). But many critics believe it is no longer a competitive one.

Since losing the Eastern Conference Finals in 1982, the Celtics have won five straight play-off series, though their dominance went to the next level on Sunday.

Never before in 14 previous meetings had there been a sweep, and after falling to a 110-106 Game 4 loss at Disney World, the Sixers are facing a possible break-up of their team as a consequence.

Having failed to take Philadelphia beyond the second round for the third successive year, coach Brett Brown will reportedly be fired.

All-Star Joel Embiid, who paced his team with 30 points, has also hinted his future may lie elsewhere.

"I don't make the decisions. I'm here in Philly. Whatever happens, happens," said the centre. "I've always said that I want to end my career here, and if it happens, good. If it doesn't happen, well, you move on and all that stuff.

"We could never find a rhythm this year. It is disappointing. There are a lot of regrets."

Brown could only lament the season-ending injury to All-Star guard Ben Simmons - he played no part against the Celtics - as something that will "resonate for a long time".

However, the divide that exists within the team was clear as Josh Richardson later called on his coach to "have some more accountability" for his failures. In contrast, the Celtics are going from strength to strength.

Kemba Walker, who left the Charlotte Hornets last summer after eight seasons, led all scorers with 32 points to book his first appearance in the second round and the All-Star guard said that this was "the reason I came to Boston".

He added: "That's why I'm here for. To play high-level basketball each and every night."

1999

The last time the Philadelphia 76ers were swept in the NBA play-offs.

A high-level match-up is what Walker will get as the Celtics next face the Toronto Raptors in the East semi-finals, with Game 1 starting on Thursday.

The NBA champions completed their own sweep of the Brooklyn Nets with a 150-122 victory in Game 4.

Reserve guard Norman Powell, who stepped in after All-Star teammate Kyle Lowry got injured just three minutes into the first quarter, paced his team with a career play-off high 29 points as Toronto recorded their first-ever sweep.

On the Celtics, centre Serge Ibaka, who added 27 points, said: "They are playing some of the best basketball right now... We know it's not gonna be easy."

