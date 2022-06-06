Boston players show support for WNBA's Griner

SAN FRANCISCO • The Boston Celtics players on Saturday called on the White House to do everything in its power to secure the release of Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) player Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia since February.

Players wore T-shirts with the words "We are BG" on the front, and a QR code leading to a White House petition on the back for the two-time Olympic gold medallist, at practice in San Francisco ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, which takes place this morning, Singapore time.

"The shirts were super important not only for showing our support for our sister, who is detained over in Russia, but to show the togetherness and love that we have throughout the NBA and the WNBA," Celtics forward Grant Williams said.

"She's been a vital part of the WNBA over the years and has had an impact on young female athletes in the United States and overseas. We hope to have her back in the US and reunited with her family and do what she loves and bring that love and tenacity she always plays with to the court."

Griner was detained at a Moscow airport on Feb 17 when a search of her luggage allegedly revealed multiple cannabis oil vape cartridges and she faces up to 10 years in prison.

The US State Department last month determined that Griner was wrongfully detained and has assigned diplomats to work on her release.

Russian state media have reported that the authorities want a one-for-one swop for convicted arms trafficker Viktor Bout.

The 55-year-old, nicknamed the "Merchant of Death," for his involvement in conflicts in Africa and the Middle East, is serving a 25-year sentence for conspiracy to kill American citizens, delivery of anti-aircraft missiles and providing aid to a terrorist organisation. Since his 2012 sentence, Russia has been trying to bring him home and he heads the country's prisoner exchange wish list.

Griner's arrest at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport came as diplomatic relations between Washington and Moscow deteriorated following Russia's invasion of Ukraine the same month.

The 31-year-old has for years played for Russian professional team UMMC Ekaterinburg during the WNBA off-season due to the money involved.

"We wanted to come out and show our support," Celtics guard Jaylen Brown said.

"She has been over there for an extended amount of time and we feel like enough is enough."

