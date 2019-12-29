Boston duo silence Cleveland

BOSTON • The Boston Celtics have quite a young pair of stars developing in Jaylen Brown, 23, and Jayson Tatum, 21.

Brown matched his career high with 34 points, Tatum had 24 of his 30 points in the opening half and the Celtics cruised to their fifth straight National Basketball Association (NBA) victory, 129-117 over the Cleveland Cavaliers, on Friday.

"They both have been able to do a lot and have consistently grown and gotten better," Boston coach Brad Stevens said. "But I don't think we saw anything today that we haven't seen out of both those guys in the last couple weeks, the last couple months.

"They've been playing well, and they obviously are playing confidently and feel good."

Brown posted the first consecutive 30-point games of his career. He had 30 in a Christmas Day 118-102 win in Toronto. He also scored 34 points in a play-off loss at Milwaukee in April last year.

"I think that the both of us together, it's hard to scheme and stop us both," said the guard.

"We just come out and try to be aggressive. Days like today they couldn't stop either of us."

Enes Kanter added 14 points and Kemba Walker had 13 for Boston, who improved to 13-1 at home and 22-7 overall in the Eastern Conference.

Kevin Love equalled his season high with 30 points and had seven rebounds for the Cavaliers (9-22), who had won their last three games and four of six. Collin Sexton added 21 points.





Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum shooting over

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton during their

NBA game at the TD Garden on Friday night. Tatum

scored 24 of his 30 points in the first half in the hosts’

129-117 victory. PHOTO: REUTERS



JAYSON TATUM'S CAREER-HIGH POINTS

39 Dec 22, 2019: v Charlotte

JAYLEN BROWN'S CAREER HIGH

34 April 22, 2018: at Milwaukee

"Every time I watch Boston, I'm very envious of what they have out there, and remind myself they were much like us five years ago," Cleveland coach John Beilein said.

"They just have four guys out there that are explosive, can score at any time."

The Celtics trailed only in the opening minutes and led 62-47 at half-time.

They closed the first quarter by scoring the final seven points, taking a 33-22 lead into the break after Tatum's three-pointer with 4.9 seconds left.

The Celtics then went on a 10-0 spree midway through the second, turning a 12-point lead to 48-26 on forward Tatum's step-back three from the right wing.

"Yeah, you see progression from both of those guys, and they're going to continue to get better because they're so young and hungry to get better," Love said of Boston's emerging pair.

After the intermission, Boston maintained a double-digit lead for the entire third quarter, building it to 84-62 on Kanter's lay-up midway in before Love helped the Cavs slice it to 92-81.

Cleveland finally got their deficit into single digits early in the fourth, but Boston put it away when Brown nailed consecutive threes from the left wing 25 seconds apart that made it 108-90 with just over seven minutes to play.

Despite their morale-boosting win, the Celtics remained second in the East behind the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks (28-5), who defeated the Atlanta Hawks 112-86 on the same night.

Brown said that he was already looking forward to their home game against defending champions the Raptors (21-10), which takes place this morning, Singapore time.

"I haven't played as well as I wanted in back to backs," he said, adding that he wanted to change that against Toronto.

"We've got to continue to get better. It's not about who we're playing, it's about us. We've got to have the right mindset at all times. Hopefully we can get another win."

