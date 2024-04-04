Boston Celtics clinch NBA play-off home edge by silencing the Oklahoma City Thunder

WASHINGTON – The Boston Celtics clinched the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) best record this season and home-court advantage throughout the play-offs on April 3 with a 135-100 blowout win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Said coach Joe Mazzulla: “It’s very hard to do. We may never be in this position again. We talked about it as a team. We talked about it before the game, to try to treat this game as the clincher.

“To kind of put that on ourselves to be able to do that. I think it was important for us to simulate that... We should enjoy it tonight, and when we wake up tomorrow – nobody cares.”

Kristaps Porzingis scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while Jayson Tatum added 24 points and Jaylen Brown contributed 23 points for the Celtics, who improved to an Eastern Conference-best 60-16.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets are next best and share the Western Conference lead at 53-23.

Boston have six games remaining but are guaranteed to enjoy home-court advantage throughout the play-offs as they chase an NBA-record 18th title.

Said Porzingis: “We deserve it. I think it’s possibly going to matter if we follow through with the vision we have for ourselves.”

Tatum added: “You learn to appreciate the process. All the while we want to hang a (championship) banner. We can’t skip steps. Winning 60-plus games and clinching the best record in the league, it’s a big deal.

“But you’re going to have to win some games on the road regardless in the play-offs to do what you want to do.”

The Celtics, who last won the NBA Finals in 2008, were back home after a 4-2 road trip. They blew open the contest by outscoring Oklahoma City 42-17 in the fourth quarter.

“Feels great,” Tatum said. “We had a long road trip, 13 days. It was definitely good to come back here, be around our fans and get a win.

“We really just picked up our intensity. That first game back after a long road trip can be kind of tough. We ended up finding our energy.

“It really showed in that second half – we started getting stops, playing faster, knocking down shots.”