Booker the star as the Suns keep rising in the NBA

PHOENIX • With over 30 National Basketball Association (NBA) regular-season games to play, it is all but guaranteed the Phoenix Suns will better their 37-9 franchise-best start.

The hosts equalled that mark, set by the 2006-07 team, on Monday after beating the Utah Jazz 115-109 at the Footprint Centre in Phoenix.

Devin Booker scored 33 points while fellow All-Star Chris Paul added 27 points - 15 came in the fourth quarter - and 14 assists as Phoenix came back from a five-point deficit early in the period to consolidate their position as the best team in the league.

Bismack Biyombo chipped in 16 points and 13 rebounds off the bench and Cameron Johnson finished with 20 points as the Suns won their seventh straight game.

"We had a good start to the game and then we got a little comfortable," Booker said.

"Those guys were ready to play. They took advantage of their opportunity, came out aggressive and confident. Once they got confidence, they were a little tougher to stop."

Paul, 36, showed his experience at the end and while he played 40 minutes, more than what his coach Monty Williams would have liked, the guard did not want to be rested.

"I feel good, I'm cool," the veteran said with a grin.

"I'll hoop again tomorrow if you want to. Our staff always says to us 'Let it fly. If you are open and got a shot, let it fly'."

Williams added: "We needed it tonight to get the win."

Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points to lead the short-handed Jazz, who lost for the eighth time in their past 10 games.

Trent Forrest added a career-high 17 points as Utah, who remain fourth in the Western Conference with a 30-18 record, continue to reel from the absence of their big guns.

Donovan Mitchell missed his fourth straight game after suffering a concussion a week earlier, while fellow All-Star Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles and Royce O'Neale were sidelined with various ailments.

But the Suns were also without several key rotation players, including Deandre Ayton, Cameron Payne and Jae Crowder, and their strength in depth bodes well for the post-season. Both teams play again at Utah today.

In Oklahoma City, Nikola Vucevic scored 26 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 111-110 road win over the Thunder.

After leading by 28 midway through the third quarter, the visitors had to hold on at the end to win for just the second time in eight games, snapping a five-game losing streak on their travels.

The win helped the Bulls (29-17) overtake the Brooklyn Nets into second place in the East.

The Cleveland Cavaliers (29-19) went up to fifth in the same conference, just 1/2 game behind NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks following their 95-93 victory over the New York Knicks. Darius Garland nailed a clutch three-pointer and Kevin Love had a team-high 20 points as the hosts won for the seventh time in eight games.

REUTERS