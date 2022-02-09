Booker, Suns shine in win over Bulls

CHICAGO • Devin Booker scored a team-high 38 points as the Phoenix Suns won for the 13th time in the last 14 games with a 127-124 National Basketball Association victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

The guard shot 14 of 23 from the floor and fellow All-Star Chris Paul finished with 19 points and 11 assists for the Suns, while Jae Crowder had 10 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out six assists for the Suns, who extended their league-leading record to 43-10.

Booker has now scored 30-plus points in five of his last eight games for Phoenix, who led by as many as 27 points in front of the crowd of 20,600 at the United Centre, while JaVale McGee (16 points), Mikal Bridges (15) and Deandre Ayton (13) also scored in double figures.

"We play together as a team and get it done every night," said the guard, who will be a reserve for the Western Conference in the All-Star game on Feb 20.

"We have been through it. We had a deep play-off run last year and we keep getting better."

Phoenix shot 54.4 per cent compared to 47.8 per cent shooting by Chicago, who lost for the second time in as many days while permitting 115-plus points for the seventh straight game.

DeMar DeRozan paced the Bulls attack with 38 points, while Zach LaVine returned from a back injury to tally 32 points as the hosts slid to third in the East (33-21).

DeRozan converted a three-point play to cut the Suns' advantage to nine points with just under six minutes remaining.

But Phoenix answered with five points in the next 40 seconds to regain control as the Bulls made a late run but fell short.

"The most important thing down the stretch was getting stops on defence," said Booker.

Phoenix have now won four straight games over the Bulls, including two wins last season.

Elsewhere, Klay Thompson scored 21 points and the Golden State Warriors won their ninth consecutive game by beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-98 at the Paycom Centre.

Stephen Curry added 18 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for the Warriors, who shot 50 per cent from the field to remain second in the West (41-13).

Also, Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent each scored 24 points as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Charlotte Hornets 116-101.

"I am just trying to calm everybody down when it gets crazy out there. Kudos to the team for staying with it," said Siakam, as Toronto (29-23) moved up to sixth in the East.

