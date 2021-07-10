Booker shines for Suns, who lead 2-0

PHOENIX • With the stamina to outlast rivals and the determination to keep attacking, Phoenix guard Devin Booker has sparked the Suns to within two wins of a National Basketball Association (NBA) title.

He scored a team-high 31 points, grabbed five rebounds and passed off six assists to lead Phoenix over Milwaukee 118-108 in Thursday's Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

"I'm excited every day I get to wake up and play in the NBA," the 24-year-old guard said.

"I try not to lose sight of that."

After starting two of 10, Booker finished shooting 12 of 25 for the game, including seven of 12 from three-point range.

"Early in the game just excited and shooting a few things long, rushing a few shots. So just getting back to fundamentals," he added.

He nailed back-to-back three-pointers to thwart a rally bid by the Bucks in the fourth quarter.

His long-range accuracy was contagious. Teammates Chris Paul, Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges drilled three trebles apiece as the Suns became just the third team in NBA history to make 20 or more in a Finals game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers hit 24 in a 2017 game, and the Golden State Warriors sank 20 in a 2019 game.

The Suns were 20 for 40 from beyond the arc, outscoring the Bucks 60-27 from deep.

"Devin wants to prove to everybody he's one of the best players in the league," Suns coach Monty Williams said.

NO REST NEEDED I get the look when I even ask him about it. It's like insulting to Devin when I ask him about his stamina. MONTY WILLIAMS, Phoenix coach.

"Not just from a stats-numbers perspective. He wants to prove it by winning and being competitive."

The coach even has trouble getting Booker to exit the game for a brief rest.

"I get the look when I even ask him about it," Williams said.

"It's like insulting to him when I ask him about his stamina."

Booker credits the work he puts in building endurance, saying: "Just preparation, taking care of your body. There's a whole list of it."

Bridges finished with 27 points and Paul 23 for the Suns. Crowder (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Deandre Ayton (10 points, 11 rebounds) made it five Suns starters with double-figure points.

The Suns now lead the Bucks 2-0 in the best-of-seven showdown with Games 3 and 4 in Milwaukee tomorrow and on Wednesday.

They also overcame a play-off career-best 42-point performance by Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The All-Star logged the 25th game of 40 or more points by a player in a Finals loss.

Antetokounmpo, in just his second game back since hyperextending his left knee in the Eastern Conference Finals, also managed a game-high 12 rebounds.

"I think he'll be better going into Game 3 - his conditioning, everything," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

"He wants as much responsibility as we can give him, and that's what makes him great."

Prices for tickets to see the first NBA Finals game in Milwaukee since 1974 are fetching up to US$30,000 (S$40,600) apiece.

A single standing-room only ticket was listed for US$591 on Thursday, the cheapest get-in-the-door price listed on secondary markets.

The most expensive ticket sold for Game 3 at Fiserv Forum on the resale market was in the first row of Section 4, which was listed for US$29,000 plus fees.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS