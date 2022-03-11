Booker powers Suns to clinch play-off berth

MIAMI • Devin Booker returned from a four-game absence to help Phoenix become the first team to clinch a play-off spot, after the Suns defeated the Miami Heat 111-90 on Wednesday in a match-up of National Basketball Association (NBA) conference leaders.

The All-Star guard, back after being sidelined by Covid-19 protocols, scored a game-high 23 points, passed off nine assists, pulled down eight rebounds, made two steals and blocked two shots for the visitors, who improved to a league-best 53-13.

"I'm just trying to find my rhythm," Booker said.

"I had a week off. I felt good. I was ready to get back at it."

Mikal Bridges added 21 points for Phoenix, while Deandre Ayton contributed 19 points and 10 rebounds to the triumph at the FTX Arena, which was important to the Suns, who lost 123-100 to Miami in Phoenix on Jan 8.

"They came to our home and kicked our a** so we wanted to make a statement here. We knew it was going to be a hard game but I like how we played," Booker said.

Duncan Robinson led Miami with 22 points, but the hosts were missing All-Star guard Jimmy Butler, who was out with sinus congestion. Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro scored 17 points each as the Heat fell to 44-23.

Phoenix, who lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in last year's NBA Finals, improved to 22-0 this season when keeping an opponent under 100 points and, despite losing All-Star Chris Paul to a fractured thumb last month - he could be out for two months - they have shown no signs of slowing down.

"The play-offs are upon us. We're looking forward to it. We don't want to fall short again," Booker said.

Over at the Fiserv Forum, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to spark the reigning NBA champions over the visiting Atlanta Hawks 124-115.

It was the sixth victory in a row for the Bucks, who pulled within two games of the Heat for the conference lead at 42-25.

Houston rookie Jalen Green scored a season-high 32 points to power the Rockets, the worst team in the West, to a 139-130 overtime home victory over the Los Angeles Lakers despite a triple-double from LeBron James.

"When we make a mistake or break down defensively or don't get a good look at the basket, teams are making us pay for it every time," the 37-year-old James said after his team's ninth consecutive road defeat.

"It's that simple. We have a small margin for error and they are making us pay."

James delivered 23 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists for the Lakers, who fell to 28-37 and are in ninth place in the Western Conference.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE