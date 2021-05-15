Booker gets final points in Phoenix's vital victory

PHOENIX • Devin Booker did not have the best of nights on Thursday but, with the trust of his coach Monty Williams, he helped the Phoenix Suns clinch victory in a vital National Basketball Association (NBA) game at their home arena.

The guard scored 18 points on just five-of-17 shooting, but he drained two free throws with 2.4 seconds left to lift his team to a 118-117 win over Portland that kept the Suns in the hunt for the top seeding in the Western Conference play-offs.

"It takes mental toughness, stamina, all the things we talk about to make a play in those moments after you haven't shot it well," Williams said.

"It happens, but the great ones have a short memory. I think he knew I was going to come to him in that moment, either him or (Chris Paul) and he produced."

The narrow victory, in a tense duel that saw 25 lead changes along with 18 ties, prevented the Trail Blazers (41-30) from officially locking up their play-off spot.

Veteran point guard Paul paced the Suns with 26 points, one of seven Phoenix players to score in double figures.

Forward Mikal Bridges and reserve Cameron Payne had 21 points apiece as the Suns withstood a 41-point performance from Blazers guard Damian Lillard.

Lillard's driving layup with 34.7 seconds left put the Blazers up 117-114, but Bridges narrowed the gap with two free throws.

After a Lillard miss from three-point range, Booker handed the Blazers a lifeline as he was whistled for travelling.

The Blazers could not take advantage, however, with Robert Covington missing two free throws.

Portland's Norman Powell was subsequently called for a foul and Booker stepped up and made two free-throws to settle it.

"That's a good team we played over there," Paul said. "We knew Dame was going to get going late and we held them off."

Lillard scored 24 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter, but his trademark "Dame Time" heroics were not enough for a Portland team who dropped to sixth in the West, half a game behind Dallas (41-29) with one game remaining.

The Suns (49-21) are one game behind Utah (50-20) for first in the West with two games to play.

Elsewhere, the Miami Heat dominated the Philadelphia 76ers 106-94, denying the Sixers a chance to secure the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat (39-31), who were paced by Jimmy Butler's 21 points, notched a fourth straight victory, although they remained in fifth place in the East with two games left.

They are half a game behind the fourth-placed Atlanta Hawks (40-31), who beat the Orlando Magic 116-93 on Thursday.

The Sixers, who took their second loss in a row, would clinch first place if they beat the Magic next.

