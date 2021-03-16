Birthday boy Curry in vintage form

SAN FRANCISCO • Golden State star Stephen Curry celebrated his 33rd birthday on Sunday with a 32-point performance that propelled the Warriors to a 131-119 victory over the National Basketball Association (NBA)-leading Utah Jazz, snapping a four-game skid.

The celebrations are set to continue this week as the guard is on the cusp of the franchise record for the most number of assists.

Curry is on 4,854 assists, one from tying Warriors assists leader Guy Rodgers and he is nailed on to surpass that mark when his team host NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers this morning (Singapore time).

After Golden State finished as the worst team in the league last season, during which the All-Star played just five games because of injury, the guard is having a better time this term even though the hosts, in ninth place in the Western Conference with a 20-19 record, remain outside of play-off contention.

However, Curry joked that he did not have a "storybook" birthday despite playing in Under Armour Flow 8 shoes that were custom designed by his kids to commemorate the occasion.

"Nah, because I missed my free throw and I missed my 33rd point for the 33rd birthday," he said.

"High standards over here. It's like that ageing wine, right? Keep it in the cellar and watch it get stronger and better, so I'm just enjoying the ride."

Andrew Wiggins added 28 points and Draymond Green put up a triple-double of 11 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for the Warriors, who bounced back from a 130-104 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday in which Curry made just one three-pointer.

They had not won since Feb 26 - before the All-Star break - while they also reversed their fortunes against a Jazz team who had beaten them five straight times.

"Our whole team played amazing tonight," Curry said.

"We took it personally to come out and play aggressive, focused defence. Everybody contributed."

Despite losing, the Jazz (28-10) still have the best regular-season record and the visitors chose to focus on the positives as the league's last team to suffer double-digit defeats.

Centre Rudy Gobert had a team-high 24 points and a career-high 28 rebounds, which Utah coach Quin Snyder hailed as "very impactful".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE