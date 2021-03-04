Big man Jokic joins rarefied company

MILWAUKEE • Nikola Jokic made history on Tuesday, shattering National Basketball Association (NBA) great Wilt Chamberlain's mark in the process.

The Serbian racked up his 50th career triple-double (37 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds) while leading the Denver Nuggets past the Milwaukee Bucks 128-97, making him just the second centre after Chamberlain in league history to do so.

While Chamberlain, who has 78 triple-doubles in total, reached 50 in 703 games, it has taken Jokic just 416 games to get to the mark.

NBA legend Oscar Robertson heads the list with 181 triple-doubles, with second-placed Russell Westbrook (156), forward LeBron James (97) and guard James Harden (53) the only other active players on the top-10 list.

For Jokic, it was his ninth triple-double this season as Denver secured their third win in a row to open a five-game road trip.

The Nuggets improved to 41-9 when the 26-year-old finishes with a triple-double and were highly effective on offence, shooting 55.8 per cent to snap the Bucks' five-game winning streak despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's 27 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

"It just speaks to his greatness," Denver coach Michael Malone said of Jokic. "The guy doesn't get fatigued. He doesn't get tired.

"When he was out of the game, he was in the huddles, he's on the bench imploring his teammates to rebound, play defence and move the ball. When your best player is doing that, that really sends a message."

On emulating Chamberlain, Jokic, who will represent the Western Conference as a starter in Sunday's All-Star Game, was proud even though it should have been sooner - he has missed out on a further six triple-doubles this term by either one assist or one rebound.

"It's nice, of course. It is something that my legacy to put behind me. It's cool just to be in that group of guys, especially with one of the best players to play the game. Just a nice accomplishment."

In Los Angeles, James exploded for 38 points but it was not enough to prevent the Lakers from sliding to a 114-104 home defeat by the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

A testy clash between the conference rivals saw Phoenix All-Star Devin Booker ejected for two technical fouls during the second half before the visitors rallied to close out the win.

Despite James' best efforts, the Lakers' offence, still missing the injured Anthony Davis, failed to fire consistently as the Suns moved above them into second place in the West with a 23-11 record.



Denver Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic reaching for one of his 10 rebounds in the 128-97 win over Milwaukee on Tuesday. He also had 37 points and 11 assists for his ninth triple-double of the season. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The NBA champions fell to third at 24-12, while the Nuggets (20-15) are seventh. Milwaukee (21-14) remain third in the East.

The Lakers also played without Kyle Kuzma (bruised right heel) and Marc Gasol, who missed his first game under the NBA's health and safety protocols.

"We play so well the last two games, we get back into a rhythm, and then we find out today that two of our big guns were out," James said. "It's definitely deflating, especially when you were playing poorly and then you get in a good rhythm."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS