Big-game Bucks batter Warriors

MILWAUKEE • After finishing top of the Eastern Conference in two of the past three regular seasons, the Milwaukee Bucks' consistency has dipped slightly as they currently lie in fourth place.

But their propensity to step up when pitted against fellow National Basketball Association (NBA) championship contenders shows there can be no discounting them in the title conversation.

Reigning Finals Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo notched his third triple-double of the season as the defending champions blew out the Golden State Warriors 118-99 at home on Thursday to snap a two-game losing streak.

Coming less than a week after beating the Brooklyn Nets, another big contender, in similar fashion, the Bucks raced to a 39-point half-time lead, the visitors' largest half-time deficit since the franchise moved from Philadelphia in the 1962-63 season.

But this was just Milwaukee's second win in six games and Antetokounmpo, who produced 30 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, wants his teammates to turn it on even when the spotlight is not on them.

"I don't know why we play well in big games, but at the end of the day, we've got to just keep building good habits moving forward," the forward said.

"Big games with big excitement or even games nobody watches, nobody cares about, we have to keep building good habits, so we can be good in May and June."

Fellow All-Star Khris Middleton hit five three-pointers and added 23 points, Bobby Portis chipped in 20 and Grayson Allen had 15.

Shots were falling all night, as the Bucks hit 51.2 per cent from the field (44 of 86) and 43.9 per cent (18 of 41) from three-point range. Despite missing their best perimeter defender in the injured Jrue Holiday, they also smothered Warriors star Stephen Curry.

The All-Star shot just four-of-11 for 12 points, with the guard later saying: "Milwaukee are a good team. They obviously have championship DNA now and present some challenges in terms of putting pressure on the interior end and spacing.

"We just got off to a terrible start where everything went wrong."