Beverley shuts Book down in Clippers win

LOS ANGELES • After watching his team get run over by a club he believed wanted it more in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night, Phoenix Suns coach Monte Williams had a message for his guys.

Teams down 2-1 in a best-of-seven National Basketball Association (NBA) series tend to be desperate, too.

Paul George scored a game-high 27 points, Patrick Beverley harassed Devin Booker into a sub-par performance, and the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers enjoyed a 106-92 victory over the visitors.

Game 4 is scheduled for tonight, also in Los Angeles.

"Typical play-off desperation by them," Williams said of the Clippers, who played themselves into a 2-0 deficit for the third consecutive series with consecutive losses in Phoenix. "We didn't play with the desperation needed to win a game like that."

Reggie Jackson chipped in with 23 points for Los Angeles, while Ivica Zubac outplayed Deandre Ayton with 15 points and 16 rebounds, giving the Clippers a more balanced offence than they had in the first two games.

But the Los Angeles turnaround came as much on the other end of the court, with the Beverley-led defence limiting the second seeds to 38.9 per cent shooting overall and just 10 for 32 (31.3 per cent) on three-pointers.

Booker shot just five for 21 en route to 15 points. Back-court mate Chris Paul, making his series debut after being released from Covid-19 protocol, struggled to 15 of his own on five-for-19 shooting. They combined to sink just three of 14 three-point attempts.

"Pat Bev energised us," Jackson said. "He fired up everybody. 'Let's go, let's go'. Then I just brought the gas. We all figured out how to do better."

Paul, who managed a game-high 12 assists in 39 minutes, had not played since Game 4 of the Western semi-finals against the Denver Nuggets on June 13.

The 36-year-old had an excuse, Williams noted. Booker did not.

"For Chris, probably more conditioning," Williams said.

"For Book, these kinds of shooting nights don't happen often. They put a lot of attention on him, a lot of hands on him.

"We've been in play-off games. We know what it takes. Now we've got to go out and do it. They threw a punch. Now we have to counter and throw another punch."

REUTERS

