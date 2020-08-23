Beaten Mavs endure nervy wait on Doncic

ORLANDO • After dropping Game 3 of their Western Conference Series against the Los Angeles Clippers 130-122 on Friday, the Dallas Mavericks are hoping they have not also lost Luka Doncic to injury for the rest of the series.

The All-Star guard twisted his ankle defending a driving Kawhi Leonard in the third quarter.

He hopped to the sideline and was helped to the locker room, returning in the fourth quarter with his ankle heavily taped.

In his brief return, the guard polished off a triple-double of 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists - the first by a Dallas player in the play-offs.

But he came up limping again with just over nine minutes remaining and could not continue.

While the 21-year-old insisted the "little sprain" was "not that bad" - he was set to have an MRI exam yesterday - coach Rick Carlisle said he did not know what the Slovenian's status would be for Game 4. The Mavericks are looking to even up the series today in Disney World near Orlando and that would be a mammoth task without Doncic, who they have built a league-leading offence around.

In the first two post-season games of his burgeoning career, Doncic averaged 35 points and eight assists with a 70.2 per cent shooting rate despite facing two of the best two-way players in Leonard and Paul George.

If Doncic is unable to start, big man Kristaps Porzingis, who registered 34 points and 13 rebounds on Friday, will have to shoulder most of the Mavericks' offensive load.

Seth Curry added 22 on nine-of-11 shooting, and Tim Hardaway Jr also scored 22 for the Mavericks.

"We'll look at everything," Carlisle said.

"You play a team like the Clippers, you've got to be ready to throw the kitchen sink at them."

21 Luka Doncic's age. He is the third-youngest player to record a triple-double in the play-offs after LeBron James and Magic Johnson.

Leonard scored 36 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out eight assists, leading seven Clippers players in double figures on points scored. Montrezl Harrell added 13 points, while George had 11 on three-of-16 shooting.

Leonard backed George to regain his shooting touch after he went seven-for-33, including three-for-18 in three-point attempts in the last two games combined.

"We all start from scratch again Game 4," he said. "He's a confident player, he's going to turn it around. We got his back."

The Utah Jazz also hold a 2-1 series advantage after cruising past the Denver Nuggets 124-87.

In the Eastern Conference, defending champions Toronto Raptors pummelled the Brooklyn Nets 117-92 while the Boston Celtics had to claw past a determined Philadelphia 102-94. Both lead 3-0 and can close out their series today.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS