Basketball: Wizards sign All-Star Beal to US$251 million pact with rare no-trade clause

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Bradley Beal got everything he wanted from the Washington Wizards.

Beal declined his option for 2022-23 season and officially signed a new five-year deal on Wednesday (July 6) valued at a maximum US$251 million (S$352 million) with another unique element: The National Basketball Association's first true no-trade clause.

The fifth year of the contract is a player option.

ESPN reported Beal's deal has the only full no-trade clause in the league, whereas multiple players have a limited no-trade clause or must approve a trade.

According to the report, only 10 NBA player contracts have included a true no-trade clause: David Robinson, John Stockton, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, Dwayne Wade, LeBron James (Miami Heat), Carmelo Anthony and Beal.

The 29-year-old has spent his entire career with the Wizards and had a chance to leave for another team on a maximum four-year deal as a free agent.

Beal declined his US$36.4 million player option, which paved the way to a massive payday.

Beal is entering his 11th season with Washington.

Last season, Beal averaged 23.2 points, 6.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds in just 40 games. He underwent season-ending surgery on his left wrist in February.

Meanwhile, Zion Williamson put pen to paper on Wednesday, signed his name, looked up and said "I'm locked in, baby."

That's the phrase the New Orleans Pelicans have been waiting to hear.

Williamson firmed up his commitment to the team on his 22nd birthday by signing a five-year deal that could be worth up to US$231 million.

Asked where this ranks among birthdays, Williamson said, "No. 1."

The deal is worth at least US$193 million with escalators for winning MVP honors, being named Defensive Player of Year or making an All-NBA team.

There are no player options in the contract so Williamson will be part of the Pelicans for five seasons, barring a trade.

Williamson missed all of last season due to a broken right foot and has played in just 85 games over his first three seasons. He said he is eager to return to the floor healthy.

"Thank y'all for believing in me," Williamson said. "Just giving a kid like me a chance to showcase my abilities and hopefully help bring the team multiple championships. Thank y'all for sticking with me the past year.

"On my birthday last year, I found out I broke my foot. I was out the whole year. It was a tough year. For the Pelicans to come give me this birthday gift, I'm not going to let them down. I'm not going to let my family down. I'm not going to let the city down. And most importantly, I'm not going to let myself down."