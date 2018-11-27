Basketball: Wizards beat Rockets despite Harden's 54, Durant drops 49 to lead Warriors past Magic

(REUTERS) - John Wall had 36 points and 11 assists, Bradley Beal added 32 points, and the Washington Wizards rallied from an early 17-point deficit to defeat the visiting Houston Rockets 135-131 in overtime on Monday (Nov 26).

The Wizards overcame a season-high 54 points from Rockets guard James Harden, who had 13 assists but also 11 turnovers. It was the fifth 50-point, 10-assist game of Harden's career, the most in NBA history.

Washington started the overtime with an 8-1 run capped when Otto Porter Jr picked up a steal and fed Beal for a dunk with 1:50 left, and the Rockets got no closer than within three points the rest of the way.

Harden missed three consecutive shots and turned the ball over twice in the final minutes of regulation but fed Clint Capela for an alley-oop that tied it at 125-all with 9.8 seconds left. Wall had the ball knocked away on a jumper attempt with 1.2sec left, and he then blocked Eric Gordon's jumper at the buzzer.

The Wizards then got their noses in front in the extra period behind baskets from Porter and Wall for a lead they did not relinquish.

Warriors 116, Magic 110

Kevin Durant scored eight of his 49 points in the final 1:19, rallying Golden State to a victory over Orlando in Oakland.

Durant connected on 16 of his 33 shots, four of his 10 3-point attempts and all 13 of his free throws en route to the fifth-highest scoring game of his career. The total of 49 points was his high since he poured in 51 for Oklahoma City at Toronto in March 2014.

He was just one-of-six from the field out of the gate but appeared to settle into a rhythm after making his first three-pointer of the night with 2:21 left in the first quarter.

The Warriors trailed by as many as 18 points before chipping away in the third and fourth quarters, finally taking a 102-100 lead on a 3-pointer by Klay Thompson with 5:26 to go. After Orlando gathered itself to go back up by three, another three-pointer by Thompson drew the Warriors even at 107-all with 1:45 left before Durant took over.

Nikola Vucevic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the Magic, with Terence Ross adding 28 points. Magic forward Aaron Gordon endured a torrid night, going scoreless from six attempts in 21 minutes.

Hornets 110, Bucks 107

Kemba Walker and Jeremy Lamb scored 21 points each, and host Charlotte held on for perhaps their most impressive win of the season by defeating Milwaukee.

The Hornets trailed by 14 midway through the first quarter, but they dominated the second quarter, led by 13 at halftime, and then pushed the margin to as many as 25 points in the second half. The Bucks got within a point in the final minute and trailed by three with the ball with 7.1 seconds remaining, but Eric Bledsoe missed the potential game-tying three-pointer at the buzzer.

The Hornets snapped a two-game losing streak and got some revenge after losing 113-112 to the Bucks on opening night (Oct 17) in Charlotte. The Hornets have not lost more than two straight this season. The Bucks, who were led by Giannis Antetokounmpo's near-triple double of 20 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, have lost two of their past three.

Spurs 108, Bulls 107

DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 20 - including five in a key late-game stretch - as visiting San Antonio came back to beat short-handed Chicago.

The Bulls led 101-98 with 5:58 to play before the Spurs leapfrogged to the front via a 10-0 run, with Aldridge accounting for half the points. Chicago pulled within 108-107 on back-to-back 3-pointers by Ryan Arcidiacono, but Zach LaVine (28 points) missed a three-pointer with four seconds to play.

After a foul and a steal in a last-gasp scramble, Arcidiacono (22 points) had a chance to win the game with a shot at the buzzer, but it was short off the rim.

Pacers 121, Jazz 88

Doug McDermott scored a season-high 21 points off the bench while Myles Turner added 16 points in his first game back from an ankle injury to lift Indiana to a victory over Utah in Salt Lake City.

Bojan Bogdanovic chipped in 15 points and Tyreke Evans added 14 for Indiana, which had seven players score in double figures. Derrick Favors scored 13 points and Rudy Gobert added 12 to lead Utah. The Jazz, who allowed Indiana to shoot 58.3 per cent from the field, lost for the sixth time in eight games.

Both teams played without their leading scorers. Utah's Donovan Mitchell sat out a second straight game due to a rib contusion. Indiana's Victor Oladipo was sidelined with a right sore knee for a fourth consecutive game.

Celtics 124, Pelicans 107

Kyrie Irving had 26 points and 10 assists as Boston won at New Orleans in a match-up of struggling teams.

Al Horford and Jayson Tatum added 20 points each, Marcus Morris had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Terry Rozier came off the bench to score 14 for the Celtics, who won for the second time in three games, after a three-game losing streak.

Anthony Davis, returning from a one-game absence caused by a hip injury, had 27 points and 16 rebounds to lead New Orleans. The Pelicans lost their fourth straight, but it was just their second loss in 10 home games. Nikola Mirotic added 25 points.

Timberwolves 102, Cavaliers 95

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Minnesota to a win at Cleveland.

Robert Covington scored 24 points on eight-of-12 shooting from the field, including four-of-seven from 3-point range. Derrick Rose came off the bench and continued to shoot well, hitting six of 13 shots and finishing with 12 points and four assists for Minnesota, which is 6-2 since trading away All-Star guard Jimmy Butler.

Kyle Korver led the Cavaliers with 22 points off the bench. Rodney Hood added 20 points for Cleveland, and Tristan Thompson recorded his fourth straight double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.