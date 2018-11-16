Basketball: Warriors not going to 'crumble' over Durant dust-up, says Draymond Green

(REUTERS) - Addressing the confrontation with teammate Kevin Durant that earned him a one-game team suspension, Golden State forward Draymond Green said the Warriors are not "going to crumble off of an argument." A late-game exchange between the two All-Stars reportedly carried over into the locker room on Monday (Nov 12) night after Golden State's 121-116 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

With Durant open under the basket and calling for the ball in the final seconds of regulation, Green lost control of his dribble and turned it over.

The Warriors suspended Green for one game and he sat out Tuesday night as Golden State earned a 110-103 victory against the Atlanta Hawks. The suspension cost him US$120,480 (S$165,678) and sparked speculation about deeper problems with the team, winners of three of the last four NBA championships.

Speaking to reporters before Thursday's game in Houston, Green said his emotions "got the best of me" and that he and Durant are moving forward.

Green apologised to reporters for "ruining their stories" about the potential demise of the dynasty.

"Nobody in this organisation ... not myself, not Kevin, not anybody else is going to beat us. If you're one of the other 29 teams in this league, you've got to beat us. We're not going to beat us," he said. "You think you saw something before? Good luck with us now. We're not going to crumble off of an argument. We're going to move forward."

After the Warriors lost 107-86 to the Rockets, Durant reacted testily when queried about the state of his relationship with Green.

"Don't ask me about that again," he said.