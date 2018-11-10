Basketball: Warriors guard Stephen Curry out for a few days with groin strain

SAN FRANCISCO (AFP) - The Golden State Warriors will not take any chances with star Stephen Curry, who will be sidelined for at least a few days with a groin strain, coach Steve Kerr said on Friday (Nov 9).

"The MRI looked good in terms of not being too serious, but he's not going to play tomorrow," Kerr said at Warriors practice.

"It's something that we're going to evaluate over the next few days. He's still sore. It's a strained groin, basically, is the injury, but the MRI was encouraging.

"So it will be kind of a day-to-day thing. Obviously, we won't do anything crazy. He's going to be out until he's healthy and ready to go."

The two-time defending NBA champions take on the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, and that game is followed by back-to-back games against the Los Angeles Clippers and Atlanta Hawks on Monday and Tuesday.

Curry was injured in the third quarter of the Warriors' 134-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night - Golden State's first home loss of the season.

"He's a little bummed out but I think the MRI was basically good news," Kerr said of Curry's state of mind. "He's disappointed, but it could have been a lot worse."