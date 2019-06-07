Basketball: Warriors ban billionaire minority owner from NBA Finals after he shoves Raptors' Kyle Lowry

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - The Golden State Warriors barred part-owner Mark Stevens from attending any of the remaining games of the NBA Finals after he was involved in an incident with Toronto's Kyle Lowry on Wednesday night (June 5).

Stevens pushed Lowry after the player dove into the stands chasing a loose ball during Game 3 of the series in Oakland, California.

The billionaire venture-capital investor was ejected after the incident.

"Mr Stevens's behaviour last night did not reflect the high standards that we hope to exemplify as an organisation," the team said in a statement.

"We're extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors."

Stevens was a partner at Sequoia Capital when the firm invested in the likes of Google, LinkedIn and PayPal. He is now managing partner at S-Cubed Capital, a family office in Menlo Park, California.

The Raptors won the game, 123-109, giving them a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. The Warriors are vying for their third-straight championship.

A review of of the incident with Stevens is ongoing, the Warriors said.

"There is no place for such interaction between fans - or anyone - and players at an NBA game," the team said.