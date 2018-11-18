Basketball: S'pore Slingers lose 77-73 to Formosa Dreamers in Asean Basketball League opener despite late lead

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Slingers started their 2018-2019 Asean Basketball League campaign with a heartbreaking 77-73 loss to the Formosa Dreamers at the OCBA Arena on Sunday (Nov 18).

Trailing 19-16, a three-pointer from the Slingers' Larry Liew ensured that the two teams ended the first quarter in a 19-19 deadlock.

However, a series of missed lay-ups from the Slingers saw them trail over the next two quarters, and they were at one stage nine points behind the Taiwanese franchise.

The Slingers, runners-up in 2016 and 2017, battled back in the last quarter and took the lead with a tip from captain Ng Han Bin that put them 69-68 ahead with less than four minutes to go. But the Dreamers regrouped and eventually won 77-73.

The Dreamers, who won just one match in their debut season last year, are coached by American Dean Murray this year and their roster is strengthened by American imports Malcolm Miller, Tevin Glass, and William Artino.

Ng, 29, was disappointed with the opening loss, but said: "It's still early in the season, anything can happen and this is just something (for us) to reflect on.

"We'll move on from here and see how we can improve our game and go towards our goal (of winning the championship).

"We missed a lot of easy baskets and I think that made the difference today.

"We always want to start the season with a win, it's just that sometimes things don't go our way for a reason.

"We won't let one setback affect our ability to do it (winning the championship)."

The Slingers will play their next match on Nov 21 against the Mono Vampire Basketball Club at Stadium 29 in Bangkok.

This year's league features 10 teams, with the Zhuhai Wolf Warriors being the newest team.