Basketball: Singapore Slingers edge out Macau Black Bears 81-79 to make Asean Basketball League semi-finals

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Slingers dug in deep to beat the Macau Black Bears 81-79 in Game Three of their Asean Basketball League play-offs quarter-final at the OCBC Arena on Sunday (April 7) to progress to the semi-finals.

The Slingers got off to a strong start and led 26-20 after the first quarter and 44-41 at half-time.

But key player Jerran Young ran into foul trouble and, after accumulating four personal fouls, he was substituted three-and-a-half minutes into the third quarter.

His absence proved costly as the Black Bears mounted a comeback and took a 60-59 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Despite top scorer Xavier Alexander (24 points) fouling out with two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, the Slingers held on for a nerve-racking 81-79 win which set up a semi-final showdown against Hong Kong Eastern.

Game One will be at the OCBC Arena on April 12 followed by Game Two in Hong Kong on April 18. If need be, the deciding Game Three will be played in Singapore on April 21.