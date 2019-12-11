Basketball: Robinson's 10 treys lift Heat to OT win over Hawks

MIAMI (AP, AFP) - Duncan Robinson bombed in his ninth three-pointer of the game 17 seconds into overtime, then added a 10th later in the extra session as Miami Heat outlasted the Atlanta Hawks 135-121 on Tuesday night (Dec 10) to remain unbeaten at home this season.

Five players had career nights in the National Basketball Association (NBA) shoot-out, led by Robinson, who recorded career highs in points (34) and three-pointers (10 on just 14 attempts).

Miami rookie Kendrick Nunn led all scorers with a career-high 36 points, Bam Adebayo recorded a career-first triple-double with a career-high 30 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 11 assists, and Jimmy Butler also notched a triple-double with 20 points, a career-high 18 rebounds and 10 assists.

Miami's starters combined for 124 of the team's 135 points.

After Robinson and Butler hit consecutive three-pointers to get Miami even at 117-all with 29.8sec remaining in the fourth period, both teams had a shot at a regulation win.

Hunter missed badly on a three-pointer for Atlanta, leading to a 24-second violation, before Butler couldn't connect on a buzzer-beating 18-footer for Miami.

En route to their third straight win, the Heat dominated the five-minute overtime, scoring the first 16 points. Adebayo had nine points in the extra session, including a three-point play.

The game featured 95 three-point attempts, 54 by the Hawks.

"We've got grit," Adebayo said. "When we go into that huddle in overtime we know what time it is. We couldn't get it done in regular, but we got it done in OT so I'm happy for that."

Rookie De'Andre Hunter helped keep Atlanta in the game with a career-high 28 points while Vince Carter contributed 12, and in the process became just the fifth player in NBA history to play in 1,500 games.

Carter, 42, joined Robert Parish (1,611), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,560), Dirk Nowitzki (1,522) and John Stockton (1,504) in reaching the milestone.

"You have to be a big time professional," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Carter's longevity. "You have to commit to your craft and to your body in a way that most professionals aren't willing to do.

"You have to go to great lengths to keep yourself young in a young league... Then you have to continue to reinvent yourself."

The Philadelphia 76ers also remained perfect at home, notching their third straight victory 97-92 over the Denver Nuggets.

Sixers big man Joel Embiid scored 22 points, coolly draining two free throws with 15.3sec remaining to seal the victory.

Embiid added 10 rebounds and six assists - with two steals and a blocked shot - and Tobias Harris added 20 points as Philadelphia improved to 13-0 at home with their seventh win in eight games.

Will Barton led the Nuggets with 26 points, after Denver's top scorer Jamal Murray departed in the first quarter after a collision with Ben Simmons.

A change of scenery didn't help the New York Knicks, who opened a four-game West Coast road trip with a 115-87 loss to the Trail Blazers in Portland.

Damian Lillard scored 31 points and Hassan Whiteside added 17 points and 15 rebounds for Portland, who led by as many as 32 points against a Knicks team that lost their 10th straight game.

Portland's Carmelo Anthony, a 10-time All-Star who joined the Trail Blazers in November after more than a year out of the league, scored 16 points against his former club.

In Charlotte, Devonte Graham posted his sixth game of six or more three-pointers this season, draining half a dozen from beyond the arc on the way to 29 points in the Hornets' 114-107 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Davis Bertans scored a career-high 32 points off the bench for Washington, boosting his tally with eight three-pointers.

But six Hornets players scored in double figures as Charlotte secured the win.

Miles Bridges nailed a three-pointer from the corner with 7.7sec remaining to give the Hornets a 112-107 advantage in a hard-fought game that saw the lead change hands 20 times.