Basketball: Paul George goes off for 47 and game-winner as Thunder beat Nets, Curry scores 42 in Warriors win

(REUTERS) - Paul George hit the game-winning three-pointer with 3.1 seconds remaining and finished with a season-high 47 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied for a 114-112 road victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night (Nov 5).

The Thunder overcame a 23-point deficit to notch their largest comeback in franchise history.

Russell Westbrook added 21 points, 17 assists and 15 rebounds to give him 108 career triple-doubles, moving him past Jason Kidd for third place on the NBA's all-time list. He is 30 triple-doubles behind Magic Johnson for second place and 73 behind all-time leader Oscar Robertson's 181.

George, who scored 25 points in the fourth quarter, recorded his ninth career 40-point game and fourth since joining the Thunder before last season. He finished two points shy of his career high, shooting 10 of 12 in the fourth when the Thunder outscored the Nets 39-19 and won for the 16th time in 19 games since opening the season 0-4.

Lakers 121, Spurs 113

LeBron James scored 42 points, including 14 consecutive points for Los Angeles in a pivotal stretch of the fourth quarter, and the Lakers came from behind to beat the visiting San Antonio.

The game went back and forth through the fourth quarter and was tied at 104 before Lonzo Ball poured in a three-pointer to give Los Angeles a 107-104 lead with 2:36 to play. With the Lakers up 112-109, James hit a three-pointer and a layup on Los Angeles' next two possessions, then a free throw with 20.8sec to play to close out the scoring.

Kyle Kuzma added 22 points for Los Angeles, which earned its fourth consecutive win. DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 32 points while Rudy Gay scored a season-high 31 points. LaMarcus Aldridge scored 21 points for San Antonio, which lost for the fourth time in five outings.

Warriors 129, Cavaliers 105

Stephen Curry bombed in 42 points, and Kevin Durant saved 15 of his 25 for the third quarter as Golden State surged from behind to topple hosts Cleveland in a rematch of June's NBA Finals.

The Warriors, who swept the Cavaliers in the Finals for a second consecutive title, trailed 64-58 at halftime before exploding for 37 points in the third quarter en route to a nine-point lead.

Durant hit three treys in his personal flurry, while Curry also drained a trey as part of his big night that included 25 first-half points.

Nuggets 124, Magic 118 (OT)

Jamal Murray totalled 31 points and eight assists, and visiting Denver needed overtime to extend their winning streak to seven games with a hard-fought victory over Orlando.

Nikola Jokic added 12 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds for Denver, and Paul Millsap scored 18 points.

Evan Fournier had 26 points for Orlando but fouled out with two minutes left in overtime. Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 15 rebounds, Aaron Gordon scored 19, and Terrence Ross finished with 17 as the Magic lost for the third time in five games.

The win moved the Nuggets (17-7) into sole possession of top spot in the Western Conference, as the Los Angeles Clippers lost on the same day.

Raptors 113, 76ers 102

Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points, grabbed nine rebounds and added five steals to help Toronto to a victory over visiting Philadelphia.

It was the 13th straight victory over the 76ers at home for the Raptors, including two this season. Toronto has won 20 of the past 22 games between the teams overall.

Jonas Valanciunas added 26 points and eight rebounds in just 18 minutes off the bench, while Serge Ibaka had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Raptors, who have won nine of their past 10 games.

Wizards 131, Hawks 117

With his backcourt running mate John Wall out of action, guard Bradley Beal took over and scored 36 points to lead visiting Washington to a win over Atlanta.

The win was the third straight for Washington, while Atlanta lost its fourth straight.

Wall was out of the lineup with personal reasons, so Beal carried much of the offence himself. He was 12-for-22 from the field and easily topped his career average against Atlanta of 17.7 points. Beal, who also had six rebounds and nine assists, fell far short of his career high of 51 points set on Dec 5 against Portland.

Atlanta were led by John Collins' double-double of 26 points (career-high) and 14 rebounds, while Kent Bazemore added 22 points.

Bucks 115, Pistons 92

Eric Bledsoe scored 27 points in 26 minutes, and five other Milwaukee players reached double figures in an easy win over visiting Detroit.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Malcolm Brogdon tossed in 14 points. Tony Snell, Thon Maker and Sterling Brown contributed 11 points apiece for Milwaukee.

Blake Griffin carried the Pistons with 31 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Reggie Jackson supplied 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Andre Drummond chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds.

Grizzlies 96, Clippers 86

Mike Conley scored 22 points, and JaMychal Green added 19 points and 11 rebounds off the bench as Memphis built a big early lead and held on for a victory over visiting Los Angeles.

Conley, who fouled out when the Clippers rallied for an overtime victory the last time the teams met on Nov 23, added seven rebounds and went 9 of 16 from the field. Rookie Jaren Jackson Jr added 13 points for Memphis, which entered having lost four of its previous five games.

Boban Marjanovic scored 19 points off the bench as the Clippers erased a 16-point, first-half deficit to lead in the third quarter, only to let the chance at a road victory slip away. The Clippers entered with five victories in their previous six games.

Timberwolves 121, Hornets 104

Karl-Anthony Towns had 35 points and 12 rebounds, and Minnesota exploded in the fourth quarter for a victory over visiting Charlotte.

Towns led a 22-2 Minnesota surge after the Hornets took a 96-93 lead into the final eight minutes. He scored seven in a 10-0 run when the Timberwolves initially gained control, and then teamed with Robert Covington to turn the game into a blowout.

The Timberwolves (13-12) are now over the .500 mark for the first time all season. They are 9-3 since the trade that brought Covington and Dario Saric from Philadelphia for Jimmy Butler.

Pelicans 132, Mavericks 106

Julius Randle had 27 points and 18 rebounds, leading six New Orleans scorers in double figures in a rout of visiting Dallas.

Anthony Davis, who left the game briefly in the third quarter with an apparent ankle injury, also scored 27. E'Twaun Moore and Jrue Holiday scored 17 each, Darius Miller had 12 and Cheick Diallo 10 as the Pelicans won for just the third time in their last nine games.

Randle, who had a career-high 37 points in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers two nights earlier, started his second consecutive game in place of Nikola Mirotic, who is ill.