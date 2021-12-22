Basketball: Over 190 athletes put to the test at BAS Skills Challenge

SINGAPORE - The return of competitive basketball in December in the form of the Basketball Association of Singapore (BAS) Skills Challenge saw over 190 participants in action at the Singapore Basketball Centre.

During the skills challenge circuit, teams of two players completed stations that tested their various basketball skills.

After the preliminary rounds on Dec 11 and 12, the top eight teams qualified for the finals, which took place last Sunday (Dec 19) and was graced by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong.

The team category was won by national men's basketball squad member Reuben Amado and his Speedy Boyz teammate Chan Qi Feng.

Team Filo's Lopez Aaron Absalon topped the individual category, while Siglap Black's Amanda Lim was the top performing female.

The other winners were Team Filo's Artificio Miguel Joaquin Legaspi (male Under-14), Qian Xi 4's Shannon Lau Xuan Wen (female U-14), Team GT's Tian Zhiyi (male U-16) and Team KA's Alicia Lim (female U-16).