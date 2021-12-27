Basketball: Nikola Jokic matches career-best, helps Nuggets beat Clippers

(REUTERS)- Nikola Jokic had 26 points, matched his career best of 22 rebounds and also contributed eight assists as the visiting Denver Nuggets rallied to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 103-100 on Sunday night (Dec 26).

Will Barton scored 17, Davon Reed added 15 points and Austin Rivers and Monte Morris had 12 apiece for Denver.

Eric Bledsoe had 18 points and a season-high 10 assists, Brandon Boston Jr. also scored 18 points and Ivica Zubac recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Clippers. Terance Mann had 11 points and eight assists and Serge Ibaka scored 10 for the Clippers.

The Nuggets missed their first two shots of the fourth quarter and fell behind 86-79 before Rivers drained a three-pointer to end the drought. The Clippers increased their lead to 91-82 on Amir Coffey's three-pointer with 9:04 remaining but Denver then found their groove.

Barton had a three-point play and a 12-foot jumper and Reed and Jokic hit buckets in an 11-2 run that tied the scores.

Zubac split a pair of free throws and Jokic drained a three-pointer to put the Nuggets ahead 96-94 with 3:50 to play. Barton made a lay-up after a miss at the other end and Rivers' second three-pointer of the period made it 101-95 with 1:53 left.

A Denver turnover led to a three-pointer from Luke Kennard to make it 101-100 with 19.7 seconds left. Jokic hit two free throws with 12.7 left and Boston missed a three-pointer just before the buzzer.

Denver led by two after the first quarter but the Nuggets built a lead in the second. Reed hit a 16-footer and a three-pointer and Bones Hyland made two lay-ups in a 9-0 run that gave Denver a 46-35 lead. The Clippers got within six on Bledsoe's three-point play but Barton's five points put the Nuggets ahead 64-55 at half-time.

Denver continued to add to the lead to start the third quarter, going up 74-57 with 7:45 left but Los Angeles rallied.

Down 79-66, the Clippers scored 17 straight points while the Nuggets went cold for the final 5:34 of the period. They missed their final 12 shots and ended the quarter with two straight turnovers. Los Angeles outscored Denver 28-15 in the period.

Meanwhile, Zach LaVine scored 32 points in his return from a two-game absence and DeMar DeRozan added 24 as the Chicago Bulls posted a 113-105 win over the visiting Indiana Pacers on Sunday night.

The Bulls (20-10) sit second in the East, behind the Brooklyn Nets (22-9) but ahead of the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks (22-13).