Basketball: New York Knicks owner James Dolan looks to give back after recovering from Covid-19

(REUTERS) - New York Knicks owner James Dolan, who has recovered from the coronavirus, is aiming to help others fighting the illness.

A spokesman for the National Basketball Association team told the New York Post and ESPN that the 64-year-old has donated blood to Duke University Medical Centre and NYU Langone Health, and he plans to donate plasma at multiple medical facilities.

Scientists believe that plasma from those who have recovered from Covid-19 can be helpful when given to sick patients due to an increase in virus-fighting antibodies.

Dolan tested positive last month but reportedly never experienced severe symptoms. He recently tested negative.

He continued doing his job of running the Knicks and Madison Square Garden from home.

Multiple media outlets reported that Dolan assured arena employees this week that they would be paid up to May 31, continuing an earlier pledge that he would maintain their salaries till May 3.

According to New York City's website, more than 138,000 people had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Wednesday. Nearly 10,000 deaths due to Covid-19 had been confirmed, with another 5,000 listed as having the virus as the probable cause.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself