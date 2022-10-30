Basketball: Nets hold team meeting after ‘disastrous’ loss to Pacers

NEW YORK - The Brooklyn Nets crashed to a 125-116 defeat by the visiting Indiana Pacers on Saturday night in New York, a fourth-straight loss which their coach Steve Nash called a “disaster” and prompted a players-only meeting.

“It was a shity night,” ESPN quoted Nets star forward Kevin Durant as saying. “Excuse my language, it was a bad night... We’re pissed. We enjoy basketball. We like to win, though, so of course when we lose the games it’s going to be a sombre mood in the locker room. But it will change once we start playing some good basketball. We got a lot of basketball to be played ahead of us.”

Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored a career-high 32 points as Indiana hit a team record 23 three-pointers at the Barclays Centre.

Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton added 26 points and tied a career high with six three-pointers to go along with eight assists while Buddy Hield nearly posted a triple-double by totaling 17 points, nine boards and eight assists.

The Pacers shot 42.6 per cent for the game and made half of their 46 three-point tries.

Kyrie Irving led all scorers with 35 points for the Nets. Durant added 26 but missed 12 of 20 shots. Royce O’Neale and Joe Harris contributed with 11 points apiece.

“It was a disaster,” said Nets coach Steve Nash. “How else do you say it? I didn’t see the will, didn’t see the desire, or the connectivity necessary to get stops and get rebounds... We just got to make a bigger commitment and it’s got to mean more and we got to care more.”

On the post-game players-only meeting, Nets swingman Ben Simmons told ESPN: “It was honest. We had a conversation... That’s what winning teams do. Hold each other accountable, be able to be open and talk to your teammates, and respect that and be men.”

When asked if he felt from his experience that such team meetings worked, 34-year-old Durant said: “We’re in constant communication all the time. If it’s a scheduled meeting or not, I think we all talk about what we need to do as a team every day.

“So regardless of if it was after a loss, or a meeting, we always have that. We’re always in constant dialogue about what we need to do as a group, so I wouldn’t say it was anything special.”

Meanwhile, Irving said he embraces “all religions” after team owner Joe Tsai condemned his tweet linking to a film Tsai called “full of anti-Semitic information”. “I am an OMNIST and I meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs,” Irving said on Twitter.

“The ‘anti-semitic’ label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in every day. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions.”

Tsai said in a Twitter post on Friday he was “disappointed” that Irving drew attention to the 2018 film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America”.